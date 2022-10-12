Why erect-crested penguins reject their first egg and lay a second one

Upright crested penguins are distinguished by the striking erect tips of yellow feathers above their eyes. Credit: Lloyd Davis Photography (lloyddavis.com), CC-BY 4.0 (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)



A new analysis of old data suggests the endangered crested penguin’s bizarre nesting habits — rejecting the first egg they lay — are because they can’t feed two chicks, and the second, larger egg has a greater chance of success. Lloyd Davis of the University of Otago in New Zealand and colleagues describe these findings and their implications for penguin conservation in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on October 12, 2022.

Of all penguin species, erect crested penguins have been the least studied, probably because they breed on two isolated island groups southeast of New Zealand, the Antipodes and Bounty Islands. The little we know about them suggests that their numbers have declined sharply over the past 50 years. In 1998, Davis and two colleagues visited the islands to observe their highly unusual courtship and egg-laying. Because these observations are still the most recent and comprehensive data collected on erect-crested penguins, the researchers decided to extensively reanalyze the data to serve as a reference point for future studies and conservation efforts.

Upright-crested penguins engage in a reproductive habit called brood reduction, in which birds lay more eggs than they can raise. Penguins with an erect crest lay a smaller first egg, followed by a larger second egg, about five days later. Davis and colleagues found that the first egg is usually lost from the nest either before, or shortly after, the second egg is laid, and parents sometimes break or eject the egg on purpose. In addition, about 40 percent of mating penguin pairs do not hatch the first egg. Steady incubation occurs after the second egg is laid and is primarily done by the females at first.

The difference in egg size within a group of erect-crested penguins is the largest for any bird, with the first egg laid being much smaller than the second egg laid. Credit: Lloyd Davis Photography (lloyddavis.com), CC-BY 4.0 (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)



The researchers suspect that upright-crested penguins retain the reproductive habits of their ancestors, who laid and incubated two eggs. Today’s birds sacrifice the first egg because they cannot provide enough food for two young. The first egg may be small because it forms as the female migrates to the island, while the second egg, formed on land, has fewer restrictions and grows larger.

This strange behavior is accompanied by surprising fluctuations in hormone levels. An analysis of blood samples from the penguins showed that the females had the same testosterone level as the males during laying. However, testosterone levels decreased in females during incubation and increased in males, which may help males protect the nest and protect the brooding females from bullying by other birds.

The researchers warn that unless the erect-crested penguins receive more research attention and conservation efforts, the species will be poorly understood and eventually their survival may be endangered. There is some evidence that climate change is negatively impacting their reproduction in the Antipodes Islands, with increased storms and mudslides in recent decades wiping out parts of colonies and killing nesting penguins. In addition, changes in the ocean surrounding the islands have already caused populations of eastern rockhopper penguins to crash in the region, likely hurting the erect crested penguin as well.

The authors add: “This study highlights the paradox that such an intriguing and endangered penguin species is so little known today that the best data we have comes from nearly a quarter of a century ago. There is an urgent need for more research and better marketing of this remarkable species.”

Ancient fossil of the crested penguin found in New Zealand

More information:

The breeding biology of erect crested penguins, Eudyptes sclateri: hormones, behaviour, mandatory brood reduction and conservation, PLoS ONE (2022). The breeding biology of erect crested penguins, Eudyptes sclateri: hormones, behaviour, mandatory brood reduction and conservation,(2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0275106

Provided by Public Library of Science

