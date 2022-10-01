Why does an English billionaire buy into French rugby? Brive secures major investment from Osborne

When news of Worcester’s government broke on Monday night, the greats and the good of French rugby gathered in Paris for a glamorous red carpet evening.

They booked the iconic Olympia Theater, which hosted The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, and the cameras turned to broadcast the event on free-to-air TV.

For the after party, they moved into a converted bank, which was home to celebrity chefs, caviar stations, and champagne bars.

Top 14 Brive recently secured a major investment from English billionaire Ian Osborne

No expense was spared. The contrast to the image of the Sixways gates being bolted down was stark.

“French rugby is in a very healthy situation,” said Brive England’s president, Simon Gillham. The Letchworth Garden City man recently secured a major investment from English billionaire Ian Osborne, as rugby club across the Channel continues to steal from its rivals.

“Ian Osborne thought he wanted to invest in French rugby and not English rugby because he felt it was a much healthier place to be,” Gillham said.

“He is currently investing a lot in France. It was July 2021 when he started showing interest and it took us a year to close the deal. He watched French rugby and thought, “Wow, this is very solid”. He went to St Paul’s and London School of Economics, so he could have easily gone to an English club.”

At the awards ceremony, where England’s Zach Mercer was named Player of the Season, French club owners sat side by side to exchange ideas. There are 30 clubs united under the Ligue National de Rugby flag. They are spread across the Top 14 and ProD2 leagues, with promotion and relegation between the two, while Premiership Rugby consists of a closed shop with 12 clubs.

French rugby flourishes as Premiership club Worcester goes into administration

“The 30 clubs work as a unit,” Gillham said. “Sometimes making decisions is tough and takes a lot of time, but it gets voted as 30. That is one of the big reasons why French club rugby is so successful. We like to sit around the table and argue and talk. It’s painful sometimes, but it’s good. We all respect each other.

“Promotion and relegation is very healthy. Coming from someone at Brive, that’s like a turkey voting for Christmas because every year we are candidates for relegation. Bayonne has just come up and they have beaten Bordeaux and Racing this season. That’s brilliant, isn’t it? If there had been ring fencing, they would not have come and they would have had no incentive to build their stadium.

Why didn’t the Premiership Ealing Trailfinders come forward? It seems that the second division in England is a semi-professional league.

England shouldn’t have ten clubs, but twenty clubs in two leagues. If you don’t renew something, it gets old and starts to shrink. This is what it looks like at the moment.’

The French TV deal with Canal Plus, worth around £100 million a year, is shared by all 30 clubs, fueling growth. The first and second division matches are both being broadcast live, while stadium ticket sales are in good health. Last night, La Rochelle sold their 70th consecutive home game in the Top14, a record that dates back to January 2016.

But while English rugby is being overthrown by asset stripping and unpaid bonds, Gillham believes the degree of financial control in France is key to their success.

“The most important, and perhaps the least sexy, is the financial discipline,” he said. “It’s incredible to compare it to the things I read about England. There are strict financial controls at every club here and we have full transparency with the gendarmes; the competition’s audit police.

‘You can’t start a season if you don’t have your budget in order. You can’t pretend you have money you don’t because you find out. If you say a contract is coming in a month, they expect proof.

“If one team withdraws, it’s not good enough. That’s a failure for the entire league. We all hate going through the process like you hate getting a speeding ticket, but we all know it’s necessary. We have to run like idiots in May and June to get all our contracts, our sponsors and our ticketing or they won’t release the player licenses in July. If you say, “Hi, we’re signing Beauden Barrett next week,” they’ll ask you to prove you have the finances.

‘Every new investor has to prove to the accountants that he has the finances. In some cases, they ask for a bank guarantee and have to have the money blocked. When Mohed Altrad or Jacky Lorenzetti walked in, their salary bills suddenly went screeching through all those big signings. If the earnings don’t cover the salary bill, you must provide a bank guarantee to cover those salaries. You can’t see a club go under in France in the middle of the season.’