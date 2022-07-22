Why Engineering Calculators Are Necessary in the Industry

As the field of engineering is centered around using scientific principles to design and build structures, machines and other things like roads and tunnels, engineers employ a highly educated background with the tools of the trade. These tools, such as the end milling or tool life calculator, serve to simplify the complex computations that engineers rely on to ply their trade with maximum efficiency.

Engineering Calculators Are Necessary for the Industry

One of the most important features of the engineering calculator, or scientific calculator, is the built-in trigonometry functions that engineers use to find their answers. The calculator has functions that allow users to calculate the following mathematical operations:

Sines

Cosines

Tangents

Square roots

Natural algorithms

Exponents

Engineers utilize trigonometry to calculate angles. This short, simple definition belies the depth of service that these calculators perform. Consider that there are four basic categories of engineers: chemical, electrical, civil and mechanical. Each has broad applications and each requires different skills and engineering education.

Civil and mechanical engineers, for instance, employ trigonometry to calculate how forces affect objects. Static forces are those that do not change the direction, position or size of an object. Engineers, then, might calculate the force of wind against a bridge or the force that a train has on a set of tracks.

Civil engineers use all types of math on a consistent basis. Besides trigonometry, the engineering calculator can help them with differential equations, statistics and calculus. They also employ physics to examine all aspects of a structure to make sure that it will maintain its integrity and function as they expect it to. Physics uses trigonometry, calculus and algebra.

Engineering calculators bring to bear accuracy to the scenarios in which they are applied. They necessarily save time, energy, resources and money by performing the complicated mathematical operations, and correctly assuming the right elements were imported, in short order.

Tool Life Calculators to Measure a Wide Range of Materials

Tool life calculators help figure out the length of the operating life of tools and components. The following calculators are used to examine the tool life of various tools:

Speed and Feed calculators

Turning calculators

Thread cutting

Holemaking calculators

Milling calculators

Slotting calculators

Each of these areas demands that its own specific mathematical formulas are employed to determine tool life. Slotting calculators, for instance, calculate feed rate and chip load for slotting applications while aerospace milling calculators are capable of determining Helical Interlocation or G Spec Balance Formula.

From End Milling to Z-Axis Milling Calculators

From end milling to Z-axis milling calculators, the volume and disparity of the mathematics that are involved with mechanical engineering is staggering. Kennametal is one of the suppliers of tooling and industrial material offers online calculators to help with project planning.

From the ability to calculate metric to inches to pinpointing static forces, engineering calculators are critical to the engineers who work with complicated mathematics to solve real-world problems. They save time, money and energy by performing difficult work instantaneously. Visit an industrial technology vendor’s website to learn more about what engineering calculators are out there to help you with your complex mathematics.