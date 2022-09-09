Why eating ‘breakfast like a king’ might not help you lose weight: study

Eating a big breakfast and a smaller dinner may not be the best way to lose weight, according to new research.

A study of overweight people found that they burned a similar amount of calories regardless of when they ate the largest meal of the day.

It suggests that the old adage “breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a beggar” is a myth.

The idea was that loading calories early in the morning gives our bodies more time to burn them during the day.

To test the theory, researchers at the University of Aberdeen put 30 obese or overweight men and women on two separate diets, each lasting a month.

During the first diet, they had the largest portion of calories in the morning, and in the second diet, they had the largest meal in the evening.

There was no difference in energy burned or weight loss between the diets. With both meal plans, participants lost an average of 3 kg (7 lbs).

However, when they had a big breakfast, they reported feeling less hungry throughout the day, suggesting that a big breakfast may still be a good strategy for weight watchers.

Lead author Professor Alexandra Johnstone, from the Rowett Institute in Aberdeen, said: ‘The advice to eat breakfast like a king is one of many myths about how to lose weight by burning calories.

‘It now appears that a calorie is burned in the same way, regardless of the time of day.

“But a bigger breakfast does make people less hungry, so they can lose weight that way.”

WHAT SHOULD A BALANCED DIET LOOK LIKE? • Eat at least 5 servings of different fruits and vegetables every day. All fresh, frozen, dried and canned fruits and vegetables count • Basic meals on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates, preferably whole grain • 30 grams of fiber per day: This is equivalent to eating all of the following: 5 servings of fruits and vegetables, 2 whole-grain cereal biscuits, 2 thick slices of whole-wheat bread, and large baked potato with skin • Have some dairy or dairy alternatives (such as soy drinks) and choose options with less fat and less sugar • Eat some beans, legumes, fish, eggs, meat and other proteins (including 2 servings of fish per week, one of which is fatty) • Choose unsaturated oils and spreads and consume in small amounts • Drink 6-8 cups/glasses of water a day • Adults should have less than 6 g of salt and 20 g of saturated fat for women or 30 g for men per day Source: NHS Eatwell Guide

The study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, recruited 16 men and 14 women with an average age of 50 and a BMI of 32.5. A BMI of 18 to 25 is considered healthy.

Each person in the study was fed two separate diets, each lasting four weeks and containing only foods and drinks provided by researchers.

On the “big-breakfast” diet, they got 45 percent of their daily calories from the first meal of the day and only 20 percent from dinner.

While they did the big dinner diet, they got 45 percent of their daily calories from dinner and 20 percent from breakfast.

On both diets, people burned just over 2,800 calories during the average day.

Therefore, they burned no more calories after a big breakfast, compared to a big dinner on a fixed diet of about 1,700 calories per day.

But in the real world, where people can eat whatever they want after a full breakfast, new evidence suggests that eating breakfast like royalty can help you lose weight.

That’s because the people in the study were significantly less hungry on the big breakfast diet.

They had less appetite for a questionnaire asking how full they felt at the time and how much they could eat.

When breakfast was their biggest meal of the day, people also had lower levels of the “hunger hormone” ghrelin and higher levels of a hormone called GLP-1, which is believed to make people feel full.

Previous studies had shown that people lose more weight if they eat more in the morning, as they may have less to eat at lunch and dinner.

The new study gave people a bigger breakfast by, for example, increasing the portion size of bacon and eggs or adding cereal and a smoothie.

The larger meal was found to literally keep people full longer, as it took them an average of two hours longer to digest even half of the food eaten, based on carbon dioxide analysis of their breath.

To measure calories burned, researchers gave study participants “heavy water” to drink and then measured the balance of hydrogen and oxygen from the water in their urine.

This shows how much carbon dioxide they have lost from their bodies, which is directly related to the number of calories burned.

Professor Johnstone said: ‘There’s no optimal time to eat when it comes to calories, but a big breakfast can help control your appetite and stick to your diet if you’re trying to lose weight.’