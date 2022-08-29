Why Drupal Is Likely To Keep Gaining Popularity in 2023

As time goes by, you inevitably want your CMS to get better. However, some solutions that have been around for a while can actually surprise you with the features they offer. In this article, we will give you a few reasons why we are pretty sure Drupal will still be the ultimate CMS in 2023 and why you will need Drupal development services.

What Makes Drupal So Special?

Anyforsoft is a leader in Drupal development, and there are many reasons we believe in it. Firstly, it is an open platform that is accessible to all kinds of companies, regardless of their size or income. Consequently, it has gained impressive popularity over the years and now covers a vast market of users. It allows you to use free tools conveniently without worrying about the safety of your operations.

Second, one of the great opportunities Drupal gives to users is sharing your work. As you use the tools free of charge, you can enable others to do so with your software if you wish.

Innovation Development

As we have already mentioned, modern users are in constant search of new technologies that could bring them the biggest benefits. This is a very fortunate situation as it boosts the evolution of technology and, therefore, eliminates the chances of stagnation. Drupal is no exception to this rule. Every new version is far better than the former, and the latest one is a great example. Drupal 9 shows how CMS can develop and why new opting for new solutions is the right approach. It offers a seamless user experience, wider compliance possibilities, and many other advantages.

Why Will We Use Drupal In 2023?

There are certain traits of the modern market that are likely to only get more robust within the next few years. It can be said about the importance of search engine optimization, social media integration, etc. All these factors allow us to assume that Drupal is about to gain even more popularity. These are a few reasons why:

Security

Security may be one of your biggest concerns when considering open platforms. Keeping this in mind, developers have paid extra attention to this aspect and ensured the highest level of data security.

Flexibility

As a content management system, it can be used for all types of projects. You can build basically anything with Drupal.

Optimization capacity

It is well adapted for search engines and is, therefore, great for optimization and visibility. Of course, in 2023, it will remain crucial for any business.

Affordability

It is free of charge and, moreover, allows you to contribute as well by making your software available for free too. Naturally, it is voluntary.



Why Users Choose Drupal

Now, that we have described the main trends that allow us to predict the future popularity of Drupal, let us take a look at some features that attract users today. The main aspect is that when you use Drupal, it becomes obvious that user experience was prioritized. Here is why:

Wide customization possibilities

Personalization is really important for making your work comfortable. Drupal offers different modules that make it easy.

Efficient page loading

Caching modules like BigPipe make the optimization process more efficient.

Operational speed

The newest version offers even faster running, which can drastically reduce the number of time operations require.

Layout flexibility

Drupal offers flexible modules for whatever marketing strategy you choose. It also includes the Layout Builder module that simplifies your work with pages without compromising quality.

Convenient blocks

Drupal has an integral block arrangement that you can customize to meet your requirements.

Design advantages

The biggest benefit of Drupal design is that one can use it via basically any gadget, including a smartphone. Therefore it is accessible whenever and wherever you need it.

Lucrative integrations

You can use integration capacities to link your users to social media pages you use for marketing or branding reasons.

Languages in reach

Drupal allows you to easily change the language on your platform, choosing from many possible options.

Changes made easy

A convenient editor gives you the possibility of making changes without losing time or money.

Quick Edit – type directly into a text editor in Drupal to cut down on time required for adding and uploading content to your website.

Is It Better Than Competitors?

Of course, the modern market is full of competitors, which, as we said previously, gives a great growth potential. There are many good options out there, and saying that Drupal revolutionizes user experience would be an exaggeration.

However, it does offer numerous advantages and undergoes constant development in order to offer the ultimate solutions. Drupal 9, for instance, has many benefits in terms of user experience that previous versions did not have.

Consequently, Drupal is definitely staying with us in 2023, so you might as well start using it today and see how it goes.