Why does Manchester City’s Erling Haaland have Leeds United in his heart?

When the Premier League schedule was published three days after his move to Manchester City, the first game Erling Haaland was looking for was Leeds.

The 22-year-old Norwegian superstar claimed to have supported City all his life at his unveiling in June, but was born in Leeds, where his father Alf-Inge played for three years before moving to City, and told the Norwegian newspaper as much. Aftenposten five years ago. : ‘The dream is to win the Premier League with Leeds.’

Alf-Inge was at Leeds from 1997 to 2000, where he made 74 appearances and began his infamous feud with Roy Keane. He was part of the team that reached the semifinals of the UEFA Cup and qualified for the Champions League.

Erling Haaland texted his former boss Jesse Marsch to tell him how excited he was for Boxing Day

That love for Leeds has rubbed off on Erling. And further proof of his affinity for Elland Road came in September 2020 when he requested the shirt of white midfielder Stuart Dallas after Norway’s 5-1 Nations League win over Northern Ireland. Dallas later revealed that Haaland whispered the Leeds motto ‘Marching Together’ into his ear. Last summer, he was seen wearing the club’s shorts in his car when he was signing autographs after training with Borussia Dortmund.

“Erling texted me as soon as the schedule came out and said he was really excited for Boxing Day,” Leeds boss Jesse Marsch revealed. “He was born here, his father has a history in the club and he has the club in his heart for that.

‘When I got this job, he and his father were incredibly supportive and excited. We expect him to be passionate about this match, which causes us problems.”

Marsch knows Haaland well, having trained him for six months at Red Bull Salzburg. Haaland had started just once for the Austrian side, which he joined when he was 18 in January 2019, before Marsch took over that summer. But his career exploded under the American coach and he scored 28 goals in 22 appearances to win his transfer to Dortmund in January 2020.

“My time with Erling was exceptional and we had an incredible relationship,” Marsch recalled. ‘When I took over in Salzburg, we had lost nine out of 11 starters. I had to watch a lot of videos and with my instinct to figure out how we could put together a team based on players who were on loan or on the bench.

Erling was one we thought could have a big breakout moment. He went to the Under 20 World Cup and in one game he scored nine against Honduras. We usually give players three weeks after an international tournament, but he wanted to come back after 10 days and be there on the first day of training.

‘Two days from now, I thought, okay, this looks a little different from most players. After a few days, you knew that Erling could be special. He had a real desire to improve. He watched a lot of videos, he asked a lot of questions, he wanted feedback, he wanted additional training.

‘I was always the last one out of the training center and would walk around the building to see if anyone else was there and Erling would be in the regeneration pool. His attention to taking care of himself was special. That part was always impressive with Erling.

As Marsch looks forward to welcoming Haaland back to his hometown, another Leeds-born star returning to Elland Road tonight is Kalvin Phillips, even if he’s likely to be sitting in the stands.

The England midfielder signed for City in the summer in a £42m move from his boyhood club. But Phillips has yet to start the league for the champions, as he has had shoulder problems. He then was left out of his squad for last week’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool after Pep Guardiola said he returned from the World Cup “overweight”.

Marsch will be hoping to turn around Leeds’ fortunes in the second half of their campaign.

But while Phillips has failed to make an impact at the Etihad, his absence has been keenly felt by his former boss. “We still miss Kalvin,” Marsch admitted. “He was such a good player, but also a very nice and soulful person. When he walked through this building, he made everyone feel at home.

“He came for our match against Fulham and you could see he felt the pain of our defeat. Of course, he misses being here. This club is in his heart. This was his home.