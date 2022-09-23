Why does Logitech have a white Xbox Series X?

This modified Super73 makes me want to kiss an eagle.

Super73’s tribute to mountain bike pioneer Tom Ritchey has filled my inner American with flag-waving desire. The “ZX Team” edition features a red, white, and blue colorway with custom components throughout. Modern MTBers may scoff at the idea of ​​serious trail riding on a heavy Super73 e-bike, and that’s fine: this one-off isn’t for sale.

You can, however, buy the Super73 ZX it’s based on (read my review here), which proved to be a very capable all-terrain vehicle on tarmac, dirt, gravel and amber grain fields.