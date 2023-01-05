Why Do You Need Chatbots to Improve Customer Relationships?

You must be no stranger to chatbots! Siri is a chatbot equipped with AI technology. It can communicate with you in various languages, make calls for you, set alarms, and answer various questions, as long as these can be found on the Internet.

You may have experienced chatbots while shopping. When you need to know the size of clothes or shipping information, as long as your message contains keywords, the customer service will automatically reply to the information you need. This kind of information can often be presented to you only by data query, which greatly reduces the workload of manual customer service and allows your employees to have more time to solve complex customer problems.

How do chatbots work?

Chatbots can be divided into 2 types based on their complexity: smart and simple. A simple chatbot will answer questions according to a pre-set process, and can also give corresponding replies based on keywords in the conversation. Smart chatbots can review past interactions and give new responses based on context.

Smart chatbots continuously learn to understand the context and intent behind a question or query. They use natural language processing(NLP) to generate answers. Natural language processing is not a new phenomenon. It has been around for over 50 years. However, it has not been widely used commercially until now.

When you use a chatbot, you have to make a choice: structured or unstructured conversations. Whether in a B2B or B2C context, chatbots typically use structured dialogue, allowing the bot to be highly scripted to answer frequently asked questions or perform simple, mechanical tasks. This method is very efficient and can solve most of the customer’s questions, but at the same time limits the scope of the problem.

Simple chatbots simply provide a query tool without manually searching for answers, as most common questions can be found on the official website and customers often do not have the patience to read a long paragraph of text.

What are the benefits of chatbots for business?

In addition to saving time and labor, reducing hiring costs, it can provide a powerful help to your business.

FAQ

When you’re building your website, you’ve definitely taken FAQs into account, but this public resource doesn’t really make it easier for your customers. People prefer to have someone tell them what the answer is, because time is precious and customers want to have the reliable help from an expert. FAQ chatbots can improve office efficiency, freeing people from solving repetitive questions, allowing them to deal with more complex and profitable things.

Improve customer service response speed

If customers cannot get a response immediately, there is a high probability that they will abandon the purchase. Only responding to customers in the shortest time can increase the probability of sales. Chatbots can solve this problem.

Even if a chatbot can’t handle a customer’s complex questions, it can still make the customer feel heard and give manual customer service more time to retain the customer.

24/7 support

One of the advantages of chatbots is that they are always online and can respond to customers even in the wee hours of the morning. Robots are more patient than humans, won’t slack off with repetitive questions, and won’t make mistakes due to fatigue. Your employees can rest offline with peace of mind.

Multi-language support

Chatbots are already equipped to handle multiple languages. It is impossible to require all employees to speak 8 different languages. This is important when selling across borders, as you can effortlessly expand your sales territory and increase your potential customers. At the same time, it can also help you build a brand image around the world.

Automate sales

When customers provide their information and want to know which product is more suitable for them, keyword responses can help them make a decision. This is very important for those who are very purposeful but don’t understand the difference between your products.

For example, which product is suitable for sensitive skin? Which size should I choose when I usually buy shoes in size 40? Which package is more suitable for small businesses? Giving an option quickly closes the deal faster.

How to get the most out of your chatbots?

Can’t throw all problems to a robot

Complex issues are best left to a human, or your customers will run away. You still need to hire and train your customer service team. When a chatbot encounters a problem that cannot be solved, it must be transferred to a human. A cold answer will make customers lose trust in you.

Don’t disregard personalized welcome message

Having different welcome messages for different customers can grab their attention and prompt them to take action. It is important to send different welcome messages according to the type of customer. Send basic introductions to new visitors, promotions and new products to returning visitors, and news or demo to potential customers.

Let your bot introduce itself

If customers don’t know what your bot is for, then the bot is meaningless. You can use: “Hi, I’m Amy, and I can help you with purchases, returns, and FAQs. What can I do for you?” Chatbots are now used by many e-commerce companies, including global retailers such as Amazon, ebay and GoPuff.

Send a concise message with a picture

When your customers ask how to install the product, sending pictures can make them understand easily. Don’t send messages that take up the screen, split the message and simplify the language.

Provide option button

You can set recommended content to customers, such as “coupon code”, “return guide”, “how to use” and so on. Customers can get useful information by clicking options without typing. All for convenience!

Buttons are a great way to list out your bots’ capabilities or frequently asked questions. People love having readily-made options. Just don’t make them too limiting or ignore text altogether.

Chatbots can not only solve problems, but also analyze customer behavior and preferences, help you optimize services and products and catch market trends. In the future, chatbots will become more popular, they will be cheaper and be able to handle more situations.

