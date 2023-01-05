Why do jeans have small buttons on the pockets?

It’s been a question on the minds of fashion enthusiasts for years – what are those little metal studs on the edges of our jeans pockets that seemingly serve no purpose?

And the real answer is much more complicated than expected.

As revealed by denim giant Levi Strauss & Co, the seemingly decorative attachments actually aided in the “birth” of the original blue jeans.

In a message on his sitethe brand explained that the buttons – also known as ‘rivets’ – were a revolutionary addition that helped keep the pants together.

As revealed by denim giant Levi Strauss & Co, the seemingly decorative attachments actually aided in the “birth” of the original blue jeans. Stock image used

On May 20, 1873, Levi Strauss—a dry goods merchant born in Bavaria, who had made his way to San Francisco—and tailor Jacob Davis received a patent for the design.

Jacob got the idea when a worker’s wife asked him to make a pair of pants that wouldn’t fall apart.

Rivets, he reasoned, would help hold the clothes together “at points of stress, such as the corners of the pockets and the bottom of the button placket,” the jean makers said.

Jacob contacted Levi – a trusted and successful businessman from whom he purchased the fabric to make the pants in question – hoping for a project partner he could trust.

A viral Reddit post from nine years ago questioning the metal studs’ purpose continues to circulate online

And 150 years later, the iconic design is still a hit, with jeans as a fashion staple.

Despite rivets being around for over a century, it seems that their existence still baffles people.

A viral Reddit post from nine years ago questioning the metal studs’ purpose continues to circulate online.

The curious thinker snapped a picture of the fasteners and wrote, “These are on all jeans. Do they have a purpose, practical or otherwise? If not… Why are they there?’

While most of the answers turned out to be informative, many rushed to the comments section to voice their doubts about the design.

A pro simply explained, “Note the location of the rivet on the garment. It is placed near where the pocket begins so that it can act as a structural reinforcing member to prevent the pocket from being torn from the garment.”

However, not everyone was equally eager to inquire.

“They have many functions,” one began. “They’re there to keep seams and corners from tearing, also to scrape out cars and furniture, and finally to tear fingernails off your hand.” The original multi-tool.’

“Also to punish you for taking your laundry out of the dryer too early,” another added.

A third person wrote helpfully at the time: “And to completely scratch the screens of mobile phones if you put them in your pocket without looking.”

READ MORE:

My Son Was Bullied Because I Was 23 But I REFUSED A Gastric Bypass And Now I’ve Lost Half My Body Weight By Eating Healthy

What do YOU ​​think 550 divided by two is? Comparison is going viral as social media users are baffled by the real answer

New mom shares photo of her real body with ‘rolls, loose skin and flabby tummy’ to show how clever pose made it look like she’d already lost her baby weight