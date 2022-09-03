Why do galaxies stop making stars? Massive space collision reveals new clues

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Six billion years ago, two galaxies collided, their combined forces hurling a stream of gas hundreds of thousands of light-years away. This unusual feature, reported this week by a team that includes Pitt astronomers, offers another possible explanation for why galaxies stop forming stars.

“One of the biggest questions in astronomy is why the largest galaxies are dead,” said David Setton, a sixth-year Ph.D. student at the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences. “What we saw is that if you take two galaxies and smash them together, that gas can rip out of the galaxy itself.”

In the part of space we inhabit, most large galaxies stopped making new stars long ago. Only recently have astronomers started looking further afield — and thus further back in time — with the tools to find recently dead galaxies and figure out how they got that way.

The cold gas that fuses to form stars can escape from galaxies in several ways, blown away by black holes or supernovae. And there’s an even simpler possibility, that galaxies just go silent when they’ve used up all the resources needed to make stars.

Looking for examples of galaxies that have recently halted star formation, the team of researchers used the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, which has cataloged millions of galaxies with a telescope at Apache Point Observatory in New Mexico. Along with observations from the Earth-based radio astronomy network ALMA, the researchers found one such “post-starburst” galaxy seven billion light-years away that still showed signs of available star-forming fuel. “So then we needed an explanation,” Setton said. “If it has gas, why doesn’t it form stars?”

A second pass with the Hubble Space Telescope then revealed the distinctive “tail” of gas extending out of the galaxy. Based on that characteristic, the researchers, like forensic investigators working through a telescope, were able to reconstruct the collision of the galaxies and the enormous gravity that ripped stars apart and flung a stream of gas over a distance of more than two galaxies that end-to-end. -end were laid.

“That was the smoking gun,” Setton said. “We were all so affected by it. You just don’t see that much gas this far away from the galaxy.”

The team, which includes Pitt Physics and Astronomy Associate Professor Rachel Bezanson and alum Margaret Verrico (A&S ’21), along with colleagues from Texas A&M University and several other institutions, reported their results in the Astrophysical Journal Letters on Aug 30

Such an extreme galaxy encounter is likely rare, Setton said, but because gravity pulls large objects into dense groups, such an event is more common than you might expect. “There are all these big voids in space, but all the largest galaxies live in the spaces where all the other big galaxies live,” he said. “You expect big collisions like this once every 10 billion years or so for a system of this size.”

Setton’s role in the project was to determine the size and shape of the galaxy, and he found that, except for the tail, the post-fusion galaxy looked surprisingly normal. Once the tail fades within a few hundred million years, it could look just like any other dead galaxy — further suggesting the process is more common than it seems, something the team is now tracking with another study.

In addition to providing clues as to how the universe came to be the way it is, Setton said such collisions reflect a possibility for the future of our own galaxy.

“If you go to a dark place and look at the night sky, you can see the Andromeda Galaxy, which could be doing exactly this to our Milky Way in five billion years,” Setton said. “It helps answer the fundamental question of what will happen to the Milky Way in the future.”

More information:

Justin S. Spilker et al, Star Formation Suppression by Tidal Removal of Cold Molecular Gas from an Intermediate-redshift Massive Post-starburst Galaxy, The astrophysical diary letters (2022). Justin S. Spilker et al, Star Formation Suppression by Tidal Removal of Cold Molecular Gas from an Intermediate-redshift Massive Post-starburst Galaxy,(2022). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ac75ea

Provided by the University of Pittsburgh

