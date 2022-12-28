Why Djokovic is not on the United Cup star list

Some of the world’s highest ranked men and women were offered the chance to headline the United Cup. For example, Nadal said yes, and Spain was given a place with a captain of their choice. Swiatek was inside, as was Polonia. So it was.

But with there being no guarantee that he would be allowed to return to the country a few months ago, Djokovic could not be sure of a United Cup place. He will start another season in Adelaide before heading to Melbourne. The last night he spent there was in a modest hotel turned immigration detention center.

Novak Djokovic warming up in Adelaide on Wednesday. Credit:Getty

News of his arrival was welcomed by his teammates in Sydney as he prepares to chase a tenth Australian Open title at Melbourne Park next month. If anyone had reason to hope that Djokovic would not return to his favorite arena, it was Nadal. The Spanish veteran is one ahead of Djokovic on the all-time Grand Slam list. Smart money is at the drawing level of Serbia at the end of the AO.

“Novak is here,” Nadal said. “[It’s] good for tennis Good for probably the fans. Let’s see, right? [The] the best players on the court always win.”