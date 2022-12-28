Why Djokovic is not on the United Cup star list

Some of the world’s highest ranked men and women were offered the chance to headline the United Cup. For example, Nadal said yes, and Spain was given a place with a captain of their choice. Swiatek was inside, as was Polonia. So it was.
But with there being no guarantee that he would be allowed to return to the country a few months ago, Djokovic could not be sure of a United Cup place. He will start another season in Adelaide before heading to Melbourne. The last night he spent there was in a modest hotel turned immigration detention center.
News of his arrival was welcomed by his teammates in Sydney as he prepares to chase a tenth Australian Open title at Melbourne Park next month. If anyone had reason to hope that Djokovic would not return to his favorite arena, it was Nadal. The Spanish veteran is one ahead of Djokovic on the all-time Grand Slam list. Smart money is at the drawing level of Serbia at the end of the AO.
“Novak is here,” Nadal said. “[It’s] good for tennis Good for probably the fans. Let’s see, right? [The] the best players on the court always win.”
Djokovic has always been that in Australia. The country, and the rest of the world, has largely moved beyond vaccine mandates. But that doesn’t mean Djokovic’s saga from last year isn’t looming in the coming weeks.
“It was a big problem last year, of course,” Kvitova said. “People probably don’t know the inside [story] what happened last year. But it’s great that he’s here playing again because of the great player that he is. I think it’s great for tennis that he’s back in the big competitions. It’s great to have the best.”
How will the fans react to him? Djokovic is a polarizing figure at the best of times, long before the vaccine storm. His raucous Serbian disciples will be in force, but the Australian public is still scarred by the torturous closures, which will be the barometer.
“I have a lot of confidence in the Australian public,” Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said on Tuesday. “We are a highly educated sports audience, especially those who come to tennis.
“They love their tennis, they love to see greatness, they love to see great athletics, great matches. And I’m very confident that the fans will react as we expect them to react and have respect for that.”
