Why diners should be eating at Chinese restaurants with a 3.5 star rating and NO higher

Never eat at a Chinese restaurant with a four or five star rating according to a foodie who claims that only those with a 3.5 star rating are worth a visit.

Freddie Wong from the US told his 295,000 fans that the best Chinese restaurants have terrible customer service, but great food.

On his RocketJump account, the filmmaker explained that restaurants with the magical 3.5 stars are the sweet spot for authentic Chinese cuisine.

The method “assumes” you’re hunting for a restaurant in a metropolitan area, he clarified.

‘In Asia, the cultural expectations for service are different. They’re not that proactive, they don’t come to you and just proactively give you refills. You have to sign off the waiters.

“People on Yelp are insufferable, they dig into these restaurants because the service is bad. The food balances it out though, so you get 3.5 stars,” he said.

He points to a dumpling bar with 3.5 stars.

“This is what I’m talking about, the food is good here. The waiters will ignore you, they are rude, but the food is better,” he said.

Restaurants with four and five stars are more popular with ‘whites’, according to the TikTokker, so the emphasis will be on the service and not on the food.

He said you shouldn’t go “too low” either – and that he also avoid places with 2.5 stars.

And his followers seemed to agree — noting that some of the best Chinese meals they’ve had came from poorly rated restaurants.

“I just checked my three favorite places in the city, all 3.5 stars,” said one man.

“This is super convenient, I always go to the top rated places and get super disappointed,” added another.

Some shared additional tips.

‘I look at the quality of the seats. If they have those faded pink folding chairs and lots of Chinese movie posters, the food will be lit,” one man wrote.

“If it’s in a strip mall and the owners’ kids are running around, I’m here,” added another.

‘I use the ‘welcome’ line. If you walk in and they greet you just leave because the food is half way through. I want them to ignore me as my high school crush,” said a third.

Others had nice stories about ‘rude waiters’ in such restaurants.

“My boyfriend and I went to a dumpling place in the wall and tried to order everything and the waiter got mad and said, ‘That’s too much!'” one man wrote.

The video has been viewed seven million times since it was uploaded on Wednesday.