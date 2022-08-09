Why did the FBI raid Mar-a-Lago and what does this mean for the 2024 election?

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided by the FBI on Monday, a striking step in the ongoing investigation into the former president.

While the FBI has not yet commented on why it conducted the raid, details indicate it was likely part of an ongoing investigation into Trump’s removal of sensitive documents from the White House at the end of his term in office.

FBI agents reportedly focused their search for the property on the former president’s office space, removing papers and documents and even breaking open a safe.

The raid doesn’t suggest criminal charges are imminent or even expected — but the FBI would have needed a court-authorized search warrant.

How the raid could affect the 2024 election remains to be seen, but if convicted of violating the removal of documents from the White House, Trump could face up to three years in prison and be banned from holding any office. public office.

A source close to the president told… NBC the raid will likely only prompt the president to announce a bid in 2024.

The source also said the raid could turn Trump down from announcing his candidacy in hopes of protecting himself from prosecution over the long-held precedent that sitting presidents are not convicted of crimes.

Why is Donald Trump being investigated and what is the evidence against him?

Trump is currently the subject of two FBI investigations — one into his attempts to reverse the 2020 presidential election and his culpability for the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and the other into his removal of White House documents at the end. of his tenure.

While Monday’s raid could be related to the Jan. 6 investigation, past actions by investigators indicate it is most likely part of his removal of sensitive documents from the White House.

At the end of their term of office, presidents are required by the Presidential Records Act to hand over all documents from their term of office for storage in the National Archives. Another federal law, 18 US Code § 2071, prohibits the “hiding, removal, or mutilation” of federal documents.

Sensitive documents were previously found in Mar-a-Lago when the National Archives removed at least 15 boxes of records from the Florida resort, it was revealed in February.

National Archives officials said in a letter to Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that oversees the investigation, said they found “items marked as classified national security information in the boxes” in the former president’s home that month.

In the months following that discovery, Trump aides and lawyers were interviewed on numerous occasions in connection with other classified documents that investigators believed the president had illegally possessed, with a team of investigators even visiting Mar-a in early June. -Lago.

During that trip, the investigators met with Trump’s attorneys Bobb and Evan Corcoran, according to: CNNand were taken to a room where a number of boxes marked ‘Top Secret’ were stored.

Days later, the investigators contacted Trump’s lawyers and asked them to better secure the room they were shown. There would have been a padlock placed on the door of the room.

Why did the FBI raid Mar-a-Lago now?

Trump was in New York City when his Florida resort was robbed. His son, Eric, said he received a call from investigators with information about the raid and then passed the news to his father.

Eric said he was informed by that call that the raid was part of an investigation by the National Archives.

“The purpose of the raid, they said, was because the National Archives wanted to confirm whether or not Donald Trump had any documents in his possession,” he told Sean Hannity on Monday.

If Eric’s story is true, it’s almost certain that the raid was part of a collection of evidence in the ongoing documentary investigation.

The FBI is prohibited from taking any action that could affect politically within 90 days of an election, and the raid took place almost exactly 90 days after the November midterm elections.

While Trump is not currently a government official, he remains an overwhelming presence in the political arena. It’s possible the FBI felt it was now or never to obtain evidence from Mar-a-Lago, or else risk jeopardizing their ability to collect it later because of the 90-day electoral buffer.

The raid is also likely to solidify Trump’s plans for 2024, a source close to the former president told NBC, rejecting him from announcing his offer sooner rather than later.

What charges could Donald Trump face and what will this mean if he decides to run for president in 2024?

If found to have violated the Presidential Records Act and federal law that will prosecute anyone who “willfully and unlawfully conceal, remove, mutilate, erase or destroy, or attempt to do, or, with intent to do so, take and carry away” , the president can face up to three years in prison and a fine.

More important, however, is the provision in 18 U.S. Code § 2071 that says anyone caught trespassing “shall forfeit office and be disqualified from holding office under the United States.”

If found guilty of a violation of that code, Trump wouldn’t be barred from participating in 2024 — charges and convictions for most crimes don’t disqualify a person from running on the ballot — but he could be prevented from holding office , even if he were elected to the presidency.

Trump has not yet officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, although he has provided strong hints in recent months.

However, if he is elected and sworn in before being convicted, it’s likely he’ll be able to hold back any repercussions due to a long-held precedent that sitting presidents aren’t charged with crimes.

If he returns to the oval office, it’s also possible he could avoid any conviction altogether, as he would have four years to maneuver and manipulate the Justice Department’s personnel and labor departments and the FBI in his favor.

‘If he didn’t run before, he is now,’ said the source, ‘it pisses him off that they can do this to him. One way to make it stop is to control the government again.’