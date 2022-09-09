Why did Meghan Markle’s plan to join Prince Harry at Balmoral change at the last minute?

Amid the flurry of rushed flights, announcements and messages of grief caused yesterday by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there was confusion surrounding Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and why their plans to fly to Scotland together suddenly changed.

The Queen’s deteriorating health was first announced by the palace at 12:34pm yesterday, sparking a stampede of senior royals into Scotland. Prince William flew to Aberdeen with uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with Sophie Countess of Wessex.

Their RAF flight landed at Aberdeen Airport shortly before 4pm, having taken off at 2:39pm from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London.

At 2 p.m. Harry and Meghan announced that they too would fly to Scotland to be with the Queen.

The couple, who live in Montecito, California and were famous for turning down royal life, were in the UK to attend the WellChild Awards Ceremony. They had no plans to visit the Queen until yesterday.

But it was still three hours before Harry left London.

Prince Harry only flies Friday morning from Aberdeen Airport in Scotland, about 12 hours after arriving in Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (pictured together in Germany on Tuesday) announced on Thursday that they would fly to Balmoral together – but they promptly changed their plans and Harry flew alone

He eventually flew alone and arrived at Aberdeen Airport after his beloved grandmother’s death was publicly announced, and while the rest of the family mourned together in Balmoral.

Exactly why Meghan changed her plans to stay in London remains unconfirmed, but all signs point to Kate and her decision to stay in Windsor with her three children.

Kate was photographed picking up George, Charlotte and Louis from Lambrook School, a 15-minute drive from Adelaide Cottage, the family’s new home, at 3:12 PM – after Harry and Meghan’s announcement, but before Harry’s plane took off.

After photos of her appeared, Omid Scobie, Meghan’s girlfriend and author of the controversial biography Finding Freedom, tweeted that her plans had changed and that “like the Duchess of Cambridge,” she too would be left behind.

Behind the palace doors, Meghan’s plan to fly to Balmoral raised eyebrows given her frosty relationship with the royal family, who she has publicly criticized and accused of racism.

In recent weeks, she renewed her outspoken criticism of royal protocols in her Spotify podcast Archetypes, in which she claimed to have been vilified for her ambition.

On Wednesday, Scobie published a column for Yahoo claiming that Harry was “waiting for an apology” from his brother. The column suggested that tensions between the Sussexes and the Cambridges remained high.

‘There is a laughable attempt to [Sussexes] have shunned… the true story is they never contacted the Cambridges,” says a source described by Scobie as “someone who is familiar with current family dynamics.”

He then quoted a “family friend” as saying, “What? [Harry] wait for is accountability… Many boundaries were crossed by William. He found himself at the center of some painful moments, whether it was the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed.

“It was a dark time and a time that William hasn’t been able to unpack until now.”

The BBC’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell speculated on the broadcast: “She may not be welcomed very warmly, to be completely open about it.”

Flight records show that his plane, a Cessna 560XLS owned by commercial jet lease company Luxeaviation UK, took off from Luton Airport at 5:35 p.m. with Harry on board.

3.12pm: Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was seen picking up her three children from school in Windsor after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to travel to Scotland. There was never any suggestion that she would fly to Scotland

4pm: At around 3:50pm, an RAF plane carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, arrived in Aberdeen

At 4:44 p.m., Omid Scobie, a journalist widely regarded as one of Meghan’s friends, tweeted that the couple’s plans had changed and she would now stay in Windsor, “like the Duchess of Cambridge.”

5:20 p.m.: Shortly before 5:30 p.m., before Harry’s plane had taken off from Luton Airport, Prince William and other senior royals arrived at Balmoral

7:52 PM: Harry arrives at Balmoral at 7:52 PM, over an hour after arriving at Aberdeen Airport and hours after the rest of the family

The plane landed in Aberdeen at 6:46 p.m., 15 minutes after the announcement of the Queen’s death. It took another hour for his chauffeured car to reach Balmoral Estate, where his brother and the rest of the family were already mourning.

Meghan is said to have stayed at Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle, a few yards from where William, Kate and their three children live.

She and Harry were scheduled to fly back to the US where their children are staying later this week, but those plans are now predictably uncertain.

Today, King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are expected to return to London. The King will meet Prime Minister Liz Truss and is expected to address the nation.

The Queen’s funeral is expected to take place on Monday, September 19.

Until then, the country will observe 10 days of mourning while arrangements are made to bring Her Majesty’s coffin from Scotland to London.

The Queen’s coffin remains in Scotland today and tomorrow, in Balmoral, so that the staff can pay their respects. It will be driven temporarily from the highlands to Edinburgh, before being taken back to London on September 19 for her funeral.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96 after a reign of 70 years.