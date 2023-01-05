Why Dell Technologies is the technology partner your small business needs this year

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to finally chase that dream and start your own small business, or take your business to the next level, having the right hardware is essential, as is having the right hardware partner.

Dell Technologies is one of the most established brands in computing and rightfully serves as a trusted supplier and partner to businesses of all sizes around the world.

If your business is looking to grow or expand, updating or expanding your hardware can be an important step in getting your employees the latest devices to increase productivity and efficiency – so what can Dell offer?

First, Dell Technologies has a wide variety of products and services that are perfect for an office upgrade or refresh. The company offers cloud, storage, networking, and computing services designed specifically for smaller businesses, giving them the flexibility (and cost savings) they need to scale their work while staying safe from potentially harmful cyberthreats.

If problems do arise, the company provides one-on-one dedicated support with its Dell Technologies Advisors (opens in new tab), which means you can call, talk or chat directly with your advisor whenever you want. Dell Technologies has over 30 years of experience helping small businesses like yours, so you can be sure to find the support you need from a real person, not a machine.

(Image credit: Dell)

Finances are often challenging when growing or scaling a business, as refreshing your tech stack as your business expands can be a game-changer. With employee needs constantly changing and hybrid and remote working becoming the norm for many, making sure your employees have the right hardware to do their jobs is paramount. Providing your workforce with up-to-date technology, enabled by the latest security upgrades, is vital, so making sure your budget allows for a refresh is critical.

Dell offers a wide range of tailor-made financial solutions for small businesses (opens in new tab), offering flexibility where it is needed most with “pay as you go” and “pay as you use” options from a selection of options offered. The company enables SMBs to spread the cost of ownership of technology over different time periods, offering a range of options when it comes to regular refresh cycles, an important part of lowering the total cost of ownership and helping your company meet its sustainability goals to obtain.

For those looking to broaden their horizons, the company also offers training and insights through her Dell Technologies Learning Center (opens in new tab)a channel of resources to help small businesses find the best products and solutions for growing businesses webinars (opens in new tab) to keep customers up to date with the latest news and releases to ensure they have the technology solutions that are right for them.

This advice is offered to companies at all stages of their journey, and for organizations that are in their first four years of existence and experiencing significant growth, there is also Dell for startups (opens in new tab) program available. A program designed to support startups through the technology challenges associated with rapid scaling, and this is done by pairing early stage startups with specially trained Startup Technology Advisors who can provide advice and the right technology for critical stages of your journey. Rather than providing generic guidance, the program seeks to ensure startup-specific problems are solved, and may also offer engagement options through events and paid media opportunities, as well as member-exclusive prizes and rewards.

Elsewhere, the Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network (DWEN) (opens in new tab) seeks to help female entrepreneurs achieve their business goals and connect with other inspiring female founders. DWEN welcomes everyone from start-ups to scale-ups and has been working for over a decade to foster connections and encourage diversity and excellence in SMEs, providing advice, resources and funding.

And for IT consultants, the company offers the Dell Expert Network (DEN) (opens in new tab) to boost you and your customers, no matter where you are in your growth trajectory. Members who join and become a Dell Expert will enjoy a number of key benefits, including a dedicated IT account manager, along with shortcuts to Dell’s service and support solutions that can be a breakthrough for you and your customers.