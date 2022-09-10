Why Cronulla always knew their star player Valentine Holmes was always coming back to haunt them

Unleashing rising superstar Valentine Holmes in 2019, Cronulla gave the green light to his NFL dream in which he just fell short – with the club saying his NRL homecoming would always haunt them as the one who escaped.

The Townsville-born star returned home to sign a mega deal with the North Queensland Cowboys after eventually being removed from the New York Jets practice team.

Tonight, he returns to Shark Park to face second-seeded Cronulla in his first final game at PointsBet Stadium since leaving the NRL four years ago.

Valentine Holmes jumps away from Scott Sorenson on lap 25 – Holmes scored three tries in Cowboys win

Holmes was a key part of the 2016 Sharks maiden premiership winning side, where he became known as one of the game’s best wingers with his elusive pace and stride.

Prior to his return, Cronulla officials have opened up about his departure from the club, which saw him make his debut in 2014.

The 27-year-old informed his management during the 2019 off-season that he wanted to be released from his contract, which the Sharks initially denied in the belief that he would move back home and sign with the Cowboys immediately.

Holmes catches the ball in a round 22 match against the Storm – scoring 18 tries in their 2016 premiership year

But when Holmes finally informed the club that he was pursuing his NFL dream while still young enough to make it a real crack, he deserved his release.

“I wasn’t going to let him go without a fight,” former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan told me. News Corp.

“We definitely didn’t want him to go, but we understood that he had a dream that he wanted to fulfill and that it was probably the right time to do it. It was hard to take at the time, but in the end we wished him well and couldn’t stop him.

We knew that when he got back to Australia he would probably want to go home [to North Queensland] – and we celebrated his time with the Sharks.’

The speedster was close to a stunning NFL birth with the New York Jets, where he surprised scouts with his acceleration as a kick returner.

During his trials, Holmes set the fastest time of 6.7 seconds on the 2019 combine for the ‘three cone drill’ – a task that tests players’ acceleration as they change direction.

The Queenslander had a training deal worth about $180,000 where he appeared in a few warm-up games.

No.39 Valentine Holmes in action during a New York Jets preseason match in August 2019

Unfortunately, his dream came to a crossroads when he was kicked out of the franchise at the end of the year, which meant he would have to try again as a free agent in 2020 or get lucky on the International Pathways program.

After Holmes learned that he was returning to Australia, the Cowboys signed him to a $6 million mega-deal that was set to end in 2025.

Sharks captain Wade Graham said at the time he believed Holmes’ departure had been handled the ‘wrong way’, leaving the club with a large salary to fill.

That led to the signing of Kiwi international Shaun Johnson to a three-year deal, but he didn’t shoot.

Holmes celebrates a try with Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater – the two have already combined many tries this year

Flanagan said he was surprised that Holmes made a positional move to center but said his form was more than enough to justify the change.

“I always knew he would come back and be an equally good player, he just needed to get his aerobic fitness up and get his body back into NRL footy shape. He’s been great,” the 56-year-old said.

Holmes will have to step up in attack and defense on Saturday night, charged with closing power package Jesse Ramien.

Fellow Sharks center Siosifa Talakai has been cleared to play after an ankle injury in a hip tackle.

Holmes has scored 10 tries throughout the year, including a hat-rick against the Panthers last week.