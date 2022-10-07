Why could we suffer blackouts, what happens to hospitals and what about the vulnerable?

<!–

Why are power outages possible?

Britain relies on natural gas to generate about 40 percent of its electricity. But gas supplies from abroad have been disrupted by the war in Ukraine. Russia has effectively cut off most of its supplies to the continent in retaliation for Western sanctions. While the UK does not use much Russian energy, there are fears that gas shortages elsewhere could affect imports and leave the grid short on supplies. National Grid has said that if supplies of natural gas get too low, three-hour blackouts could be imposed this winter. Five coal-fired power stations could also be re-ignited.

What should I do in a blackout?

Appliances that should not be left unattended, such as irons, ovens, electric fireplaces and deep fryers, should be switched off as they can be a hazard if the power comes back on and no one is around. The Met Office also recommends keeping fridges and freezers closed and covering them with a blanket to maintain their temperature. Other advice includes keeping a mobile phone charged in case it is needed in an emergency and checking any vulnerable neighbours.

What about the vulnerable?

Pensioners, disabled people, people with health problems and others considered vulnerable are eligible for the Priority Services Register, a free support service offered by energy companies and operators. They get extra help, including advance notice of power outages and priority support in case of emergency. Customers can apply by contacting their supplier.

What happens to the hospitals?

Hospitals and other emergency services are among a list of ‘protected places’ included in the government’s emergency electricity supply code. Other services on the protected list include essential water and sewage networks, military bases, communications services and food production and storage sites.

Why were there blackouts in the 1970s?

The blackouts of the 1970s were mostly caused by unions after coal miners’ disputes left supplies extremely low. In an attempt to save energy, Ted Heath’s Conservative government was forced to introduce a three-day week for businesses, while broadcasters, including the BBC and ITV, had to stop broadcasting at 22.30 every evening.

How can I get paid for using energy at night?

Under the “demand flexibility service” scheme, which starts in November, households will be able to receive over £10 a day for using off-peak energy during the winter. But the scheme requires those who sign up to have a smart meter that transmits every 30 minutes.