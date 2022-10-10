Why the Commonwealth Bank reckons the Reserve Bank is almost done raising interest rates

Economist Gareth Aird noted that the RBA cash rate is above the neutral zone of 2.5pc

This would bring the cash rate to 2.85 percent from a nine-year high of 2.6 percent

The Commonwealth Bank predicts just another rate hike at the Reserve Bank

The Commonwealth Bank believes the Reserve Bank of Australia is almost done raising interest rates because it has already gone hard enough to fight inflation.

Borrowers this month saw their sixth straight monthly increase in the cash rate, now at a nine-year high of 2.6 percent, in the most severe increases since 1994.

This means that a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 will see their monthly payment increase by another $89 to $3,055.

A second rate hike in November, on Melbourne Cup Day, would stretch borrowers even further.

More interest rate increases mean that banks are able to lend less, which in turn leads to falling house prices.

The Commonwealth Bank – the only major bank to correctly forecast a smaller rise of 0.25 percentage points for October – predicts the RBA cash rate will peak after just one more rise next month.

Gareth Aird, the Commonwealth Bank’s head of Australian economics, said his forecast for a cash rate of 2.85 per cent in November would be well above the RBA’s designated 2.5 per cent “neutral” level – meaning any rate above that would be designed to slow down the economic economy. activity.

What the big banks expect COMMONWEALTH BANK: 2.85 percent cash rate in November 2022 (up from 2.6 percent) ANZ: 3.6 percent cash rate in May 2023 (up from 3.35 percent cash rate in December) NAB: 3.1 percent cash rate before February 2023 (up from 2.85 percent cash rate in November) WESTPAC: 3.6 percent cash rate in March 2023 (up from 3.35 percent in February)

“We think monetary policy is now comfortably in the contraction zone,” he said.

CBA, Australia’s biggest home lender, is the only major bank to forecast cash rates peaking at less than 3pc.

However, Aird said there was an outside chance of another 0.25 percent increase in December, which would bring the cash rate to 3.1 percent.

This would be more likely if borrowers lost their jobs and were forced to sell as house prices continued to fall, leaving them owing more than their home was worth – a situation known as negative equity.

“A large fall in house prices resulting in negative household equity, together with further shocks to disposable income, will increase the risk of some borrowers defaulting on their loan obligations,” the Reserve Bank said in its Financial Stability Review.

The RBA is also concerned about mortgage arrears, where a borrower is 30 days or more behind on their repayments.

“As such, home loan delinquency rates are likely to rise from low levels in the coming period,” it said.

The Reserve Bank’s Financial Stability Review, published on Friday, noted that a series of rate hikes increased the risk of a small minority of borrowers defaulting on their loans, where they are 90 days or more behind on their repayments (pictured is RBA Governor Philip Lowe )

“A small number of borrowers have both high debt relative to their income and low savings and equity buffers; these households are particularly vulnerable to shocks.’

Inflation in the year to July rose by 7 percent, the highest since December 1990.

The consumer price index moderated to 6.8 per cent in August, but it was still more than double the RBA’s target of 2 to 3 per cent.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics releases inflation data for the September quarter on October 26, six days before the Reserve Bank’s November meeting.

The six straight monthly RBA rate hikes since May set a record for consecutive increases since the Reserve Bank began publishing a target cash rate in 1990.

Westpac expects an 11-year high cash rate of 3.6 per cent in March next year, while ANZ is forecasting that rate in May 2023.

National Australia Bank last week updated its forecasts to have a 3.1 per cent RBA cash rate by February 2023.