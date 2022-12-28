Why Comanche’s victory between Sydney and Hobart was decided by a decision in the first 12 minutes

The move left the crew behind their fellow super maxis, challenging yacht URM for fifth as they turned south, but saved them line honours.
If the Comanche had not completed the penalty turn, it is very likely that another boat would have protested against the crew when they reached Hobart. This could have resulted in removal of line honours, which is what Wild Oats experienced in 2017 when they were involved in a near collision early in the race but did not complete any penalty spins. Despite finishing first, he was stripped of line honours.
Skipper Justin Shaffer told reporters Monday afternoon that a ship had raised a protest flag against his boat, but he declined to say who did it.
The Commodore’s comments capped a day of mounting winds and increasing challenges for the ships still in the water. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, eight ships had been forced to withdraw, including several in the middle of Bass Strait.
Eighty-one ships were still sailing Wednesday afternoon, preparing for a rough night at sea. A high wind warning has been issued for the Derwent estuary, while wind and wave conditions in Bass Strait are expected to worsen overnight.
Most of the ships were approaching the northwest corner of Bass Strait in the afternoon, but the two-person Currawong was still preparing to cross it after an extended rest at Eden to reassess changing conditions.
“[Currawong’s Kathy Veel and Bridget Canham] it embodies much of the original spirit of the race,” said Commodore Lane. “They have been sailing within their means. And I really hope they finish this.”
