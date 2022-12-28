Why Comanche’s victory between Sydney and Hobart was decided by a decision in the first 12 minutes

The move left the crew behind their fellow super maxis, challenging yacht URM for fifth as they turned south, but saved them line honours.

If the Comanche had not completed the penalty turn, it is very likely that another boat would have protested against the crew when they reached Hobart. This could have resulted in removal of line honours, which is what Wild Oats experienced in 2017 when they were involved in a near collision early in the race but did not complete any penalty spins. Despite finishing first, he was stripped of line honours.

John Winning and John Winning Jr and crew aboard Andoo Comanche have taken line honors in the 2022 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race Credit:Salty Dingo/CYCA

Skipper Justin Shaffer told reporters Monday afternoon that a ship had raised a protest flag against his boat, but he declined to say who did it.

The Commodore’s comments capped a day of mounting winds and increasing challenges for the ships still in the water. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, eight ships had been forced to withdraw, including several in the middle of Bass Strait.