Why Cody Simpson’s Commonwealth Games medal chances have gone into overdrive in Birmingham

Cody Simpson’s medal chances at the Commonwealth Games have skyrocketed as attention shifts to Australia’s polar performers in Birmingham.

The pop star turned swimmer, 25, and initially qualified only for the men’s 100m butterfly, but Isaac Cooper’s withdrawal due to disciplinary reasons and a spate of late registrations for relay events means he’s now lining up to take on a handful. to tie medals.

When Cooper was sent home from a training camp in France earlier this month for drug abuse, Miley’s ex-boyfriend donated Cyrus a spot in the 50m butterfly, with the heats being held on Friday night, Australian time.

Simpson could now also compete in a number of men’s sprint events and mixed relay events.

Originally informed that there would be no heats in the relays in Birmingham, the Australian selectors did not choose reserve swimmers to participate in the qualifying races.

Simpson's girlfriend Emma McKeon is widely expected to be the dominant figure in the pool as she is the undisputed champion of women's sprint swimming after taking four gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Simpson’s girlfriend Emma McKeon is widely expected to be the dominant figure in the pool as she is the undisputed champion of women’s sprint swimming after taking four gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The sheer number of late relay entries from other competing nations has turned that scenario on its head – and with Australian head swimming coach Rohan Taylor eager to keep his best swimmers fresh for their final, Simpson is now tipped to play a lot in the UK.

Kyle Chalmers – who was reportedly involved in a ‘love triangle’ with Simpson and Emma McKeon – is sure to swim the freestyle leg in the 4x100m medley relay, and Simpson can jump off the blocks into the butterfly legs.

Simpson could also be picked for the 4x100m freestyle, for which Australia can select up to eight different swimmers.

“The medley relays are chosen by form, so it goes where he (Simpson) finishes. We will have a heats team and a finals team, so there’s definitely an opportunity there,” Taylor told News Corp.

“Cody has a very generous, humble personality. He is always smiling, always encouraging and supportive. “It’s been fantastic, it fits in (without) no problem.”

Simpson became a pop star in his early teens after being discovered on YouTube by music industry figures

Simpson’s coach Michael Bohl knows his striker’s performance will be under scrutiny in what is his first international swimming competition.

“His goal was to get as close to this team as possible in 2024. He’ll be there in 2022,” Bohl said.

“He’s not where he needs to be, he needs to keep improving because if he swims these times in 2024, he won’t be part of the Paris team. He knows that all too well… these (Commonwealth) Games are going to be a huge learning experience.”

Simpson’s girlfriend – and Kyle Chalmers’ ex – Emma McKeon, 28, is widely expected to be the dominant figure in the pool.

She is the undisputed champion of women’s sprint swimming after winning four gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Simpson, 25, is set to swim in the 50m and 100m butterfly as well as a series of relay events at the Commonwealth Games

Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown and teen star Mollie O’Callaghan should also repeatedly finish on the podium as the US, Russia and China are not competing in the Commonwealth Games.

Anchored the 4x100m freestyle relay team at the recent World Championships in Budapest, Shayna Jack is looking to impress after missing two years due to a drug ban.

The Commonwealth Games will be a kind of homecoming for Jack – it was on the Gold Coast in 2018 where she first announced herself and helped the women’s 4x100m freestyle to the gold medal and a world record.

At the Australian Championships in May, Jack won the 50m freestyle final and finished second to O’Callaghan in the 100m freestyle final.