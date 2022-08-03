Why Chelsea are spending £20m on England U19 star Carney Chukwuemeka

Chelsea stole a march on a host of European rivals on Monday by agreeing a £20 million fee with Aston Villa for highly regarded teenager Carney Chukwuemeka.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to bolster his midfield before the Premier League season kicks off and the youngster is poised to become his latest recruit.

The Blues have already added Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina to their roster this summer, and Chukwuemeka will now follow them through the door at Stamford Bridge.

Sports post have looked at what the 18-year-old Chelsea has to offer this season, focusing on what he has accomplished so far in his fledgling career, why he has sparked interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs and whether he can realistically break through at Tuchel’s starting XI in the near future.

Who is Chukwuemeka and what has he achieved so far?

Chukwuemeka was born in October 2003 in the small Austrian town of Eisenstadt to Nigerian parents before moving to England where he grew up in Northampton.

As a result, he is eligible to represent three countries, but he has opted to play for England at youth level and has already attracted attention for the Under-19s.

He has scored five goals in just 11 appearances for the team and this summer he was a standout player at the Under-19 European Championship.

He scored in the first two games of the tournament in England against Austria and Serbia before being given the captain’s armband for the final group game against Israel.

England again played against Israel in the final and Chukwuemeka scored his third goal of the tournament in extra time to seal a 3-1 win and the trophy.

Chukwuemeka played a vital role in England’s Under-19 European Championship campaign

Chukwuemeka scored in the European Championship final against Israel this summer

England won the final 3-1 as Chukwuemeka (right) helped them to European glory

He was then named in the Team of the Tournament, ending a remarkable fortnight for the youngster.

Meanwhile, Villa has known about his talent for quite some time. After initially attending Northampton’s academy, he joined the Villains in 2016 as a 12-year-old.

Chukwuemeka played a key role in Villa’s FA Youth Cup win in 2020-21 before making his top debut as a late substitute at Tottenham in May 2021.

His first Premier League start came in the early weeks of the 2021-2022 season, when Dean Smith named him in his starting line-up against Brentford last August.

Chukwuemeka played eleven more league games last season and was regularly called up for the team’s match selection.

Leave Chukwuemeka Villa on good terms?

It doesn’t seem like that, no.

As his contract expires next year, Chukwuemeka was offered another deal to renew, and at one point Steven Gerrard hoped to convince him to stay.

“We want him to stay here for the long term. We think this is the best place for Carney. I hope that situation develops positively,” Gerrard told reporters in May.

Chukwuemeka may not leave Villa on the best terms after rejecting a contract offer

However, Chukwuemeka was unwilling to accept Villa’s proposed terms, which resulted in Gerrard leaving him from Villa’s pre-season squad for their tour of Australia.

“Carney has yet to sign a contract offer that has been going on for a while. I’ve decided it would be best for him to continue his training program at Bodymoor,” Gerrard said, explaining his decision to Villa TV.

Chukwuemeka is now poised to move on, and it is likely that Villa will be disappointed to lose one of their greatest talents to a Premier League rival.

Who else has tried to sign him?

After he turned down an extension to his deal at Villa Park, it was not surprising that interested parties began to ramp up their interest in Chukwuemeka.

Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have both been linked with Chukwuemeka’s withdrawal from the Premier League this summer. AC Milan had also rejected a £3 million bid.

Chelsea lost to Barcelona to Raphinha and Jules Kunde and may have been worried about the prospect of missing out on a third player from their Spanish counterparts.

Tuesday’s announcement of a deal with Villa for Chukwuemeka, however, appears to have allayed those fears and it appears the midfielder will remain in England after all.

Chelsea missed Raphinha when the winger chose to move to Barcelona this summer

They also missed Jules Koude to Barcelona but beat them to Chukwuemeka

What is Chukwuemeka’s playstyle?

Chukwuemeka is still trying to find his way in the senior game, but his dribbling ability is already a definite strength.

At six feet tall, the slender midfielder is consistently able to slide into the last third of the field with the ball seemingly glued to his feet.

The Premier League is known for its speed and intensity, meaning Chukwuemeka is unlikely to be given the same time and space that has allowed him to thrive at youth level.

He is far from a one trick pony, however, as he has shown that he has the quick feet and intelligence needed to play one-two in and around the penalty area to open up the opposing team’s defence.

Chukwuemeka (center) is not afraid to tackle opponents with the ball at his feet

Another asset Chelsea may have drawn to him is Chukwuemeka’s scoring ability.

In Villa’s FA Youth Cup win last year, Chukwuemeka scored seven goals in six games, including a hat-trick against Newcastle.

Mason Mount was the only player to reach double digits in the league for Chelsea last season, and the Blues could benefit from some more goals from the middle of the park.

Chukwuemeka may see his opportunities to provide them.

Can he break into Tuchel’s base?

Chelsea are hardly short of options in central midfield.

Tuchel can already call on World Cup and European Championship winners in the form of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho respectively, while Mateo Kovacic was arguably the club’s best performing midfielder in 2021-22.

Throw Ruben Loftus-Cheek and the returning Conor Gallagher into the mix and it’s clear that the competition for places will be fierce this season.

Thomas Tuchel must now decide how to place Chukwuemeka in his Chelsea squad

Still, Kante and Jorginho are both now in their thirties, and the Frenchman has struggled with injuries in recent campaigns, and Kovacic and Loftus-Cheek have had their fair share of fitness setbacks over the years.

This indicates that Chelsea may need some boost in midfield, especially if they want to compete on all fronts this season.

After a brilliant summer for England Under-19, Chukwuemeka could be ready to step up and make a big breakthrough at senior level for Tuchel’s men.