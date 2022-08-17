Why central banks are baffling investors

The Federal Reserve has spent more than a decade buying up government debt as part of a post-2008 economic support program known as quantitative easing. With inflation hitting record highs, those days are over and a new era of quantitative tightening is dawning. In this week’s episode, FT Markets Editor Katie Martin explains how the markets expect to grapple with the change.

Clips from ABC, CNBC, CBS

For further reading:

Has QE caused inflation?

The mystery of how quantitative tightening will affect the markets

Did central bank balance sheets really have to get that big?

Follow Katie Martin on Twitter (@katie_martin_fx) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Our GDPR Privacy Policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy For more information.