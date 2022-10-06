Why a celebrity approved 'magic hair dust' by KYK Hair has generated $1.3million in sales

<!–

A professional Australian hairstylist has created a celebrity-approved volumizing powder to help finish off any hairstyle – and has already sold 15,000 units in 18 months.

Kristina Youssef, who lives in Melbourne, Victoria, has been specializing in hair care for 14 years before deciding to launch KYK Hair on her 30th birthday using money left over from selling her ‘dream car’.

After 18 months, the company had generated $1.3 million in sales.

‘Six months after my husband bought me my dream car, I sold it to invest in KYK Hair. We stored all the equipment in our double garage at home because it would have been too expensive to have a warehouse,” said the young entrepreneur on TikTok.

‘On our launch day we were lucky enough to be so successful… we sold out of so many of our products. So three months later we were in a warehouse. And six months later we were stocked in the retail trade.’

Her incredible tale is thanks in part to the success of $26.45 Magic Dust Volume Powder which has been used on the likes of Paris Hilton, Shay Mitchell, Christine Quinn, Adriana Lima, Belle Lucia and Kid Laroi.

After endorsing some of the world’s biggest hair care brands, Ms. Youssef realized there was a gap in the texturizing powder market.

She acknowledged that it’s a staple product that’s used in almost every hairstyle, but it’s always in such a small bottle.

Paris Hilton has used the magic dusting powder to perfect a high ponytail

Kristina found that she and her stylists filled up way too often, and it turned out to be very expensive.

‘As a busy wedding stylist specializing in up to eight weddings a week, I would find myself buying a new volume powder bottle every weekend. The product was also very overpriced. Some brands sell 11 grams of powder for $57,’ she said.

‘The shaker was another downfall for the product because it wasn’t consumer friendly and it always fell all over the place. I also struggled with the white powder color leaving residue in dark hair which caused a problem when it was visible and difficult to remove.’

After struggling with other products on the market in August 2019, Kristina decided to formulate a new volumizing powder designed in a much larger bottle.

After months of sampling, she found a 20 gram pump bottle.

From humble beginnings in Melbourne to Hollywood, Ms Youssef has found her products picked up all over the world

She worked to formulate a workable powder that was 100 percent transparent even on the darkest hair colors and smelled like watermelon.

Magic Dust Volume Powder was born and launched at an affordable price, half the price with twice the product for stylists and hair enthusiasts.

The reviews speak for themselves with more than 400 ratings, a top rating of five stars.

‘Love the delivery of the product with pump action. So easy to be precise with the placement of the product, rather than the traditional shaking/tapping method. Will keep buying,” said one woman.

“As a hairdresser I’ve tried almost all the texturizing and volumizing powders and The Magic Dust is without a doubt the best I’ve used,” said another.

A third added: ‘Can’t style without this magical product! Best for volume and a super long-lasting style to keep the waves perfectly in place when finished.’