Why can’t we leave our superannuation to our parents?

Last winter a friend passed away suddenly. A few weeks later, her physically abusive boyfriend, with whom she lived, demanded all of her belongings. He also wanted all of her retirement benefits.
Since she had not nominated anyone for her super, he was considered the rightful beneficiary under the law, despite her family’s objections.
Word spread quickly among my friends then about how necessary it is to nominate a beneficiary for your super, in case of an untimely death. As we mourned our friend, we realized how important it is to get our retirement affairs in order. Most of us were excited and willing to include families of origin in our super, only to be surprised. You cannot nominate parents and siblings as super beneficiaries. We called each other upset – how is this possible?
“Parents and siblings generally do not meet the definition of a ‘dependent’ under the SIS Act (pensions act) and therefore generally cannot be designated as beneficiaries,” said Josh Lee, director and financial advisor at Link Wealth Group . Dependents include a spouse (legal or de facto), a child, someone who is financially dependent, or someone who has an interdependency relationship with the super member.
But if you’re determined to nominate your parents and siblings for your super, you can accomplish this by designating your estate agent or legal personal representative as your beneficiary.
“In this case, if you pass away, your super and any life insurance proceeds will be split between your estate, and provided you’ve structured your will correctly, you can have your retirement benefits split between parents and siblings in any portion you wish.”
When I mentioned the unfortunate events that followed my friend’s death at work, I was stunned. A random sample of nine colleagues found that only two knew about the importance of supernominations, and only one had actually gone through with nominating a grantee.
Three days later, a colleague ran up to me, proud but upset. “I called my super fund and tried to get things straightened out, but I’m so angry that they told me I couldn’t nominate my parents or siblings. I mean, I don’t want to offend my boyfriend, but I want my super benefits to go to my parents and siblings, not him. Maybe I just won’t nominate anyone.”