Why can’t we leave our superannuation to our parents?

Last winter a friend passed away suddenly. A few weeks later, her physically abusive boyfriend, with whom she lived, demanded all of her belongings. He also wanted all of her retirement benefits.

Since she had not nominated anyone for her super, he was considered the rightful beneficiary under the law, despite her family’s objections.

Word spread quickly among my friends then about how necessary it is to nominate a beneficiary for your super, in case of an untimely death. As we mourned our friend, we realized how important it is to get our retirement affairs in order. Most of us were excited and willing to include families of origin in our super, only to be surprised. You cannot nominate parents and siblings as super beneficiaries. We called each other upset – how is this possible?

Why is it so difficult to leave our pension to our parents or siblings? Credit:Elaine Jonasson

“Parents and siblings generally do not meet the definition of a ‘dependent’ under the SIS Act (pensions act) and therefore generally cannot be designated as beneficiaries,” said Josh Lee, director and financial advisor at Link Wealth Group . Dependents include a spouse (legal or de facto), a child, someone who is financially dependent, or someone who has an interdependency relationship with the super member.