Why can’t the West just pipe in water from the Mississippi or Missouri rivers to save the Colorado River?

Engineers and water experts have known for decades that growth in the Colorado River Basin would eventually reach a tipping point. That is, unless the states that depend on the river find a new source of water.

One way to do that, wrote civil engineer Royce J. Tipton in 1965, would be to bring in water from somewhere else, known as “importing” water. A scheme considered in the 1950s and 1960s (but never developed), the North American Water and Power Allianceproposed diverting water from rivers in Alaska and Canada south to the headwaters of the Colorado River, among others.

Water transfers like this have been in use around the world for thousands of years (think Roman aqueducts). An example in the Colorado River basin is the Central Arizona Project, a canal system that transports river water across hundreds of miles of desert into the heart of Arizona for cities like Phoenix and Tucson.

The Southern delivery system the nearby Arkansas River basin diverts water from Pueblo County, more than 60 miles north, to Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Security.

However, these canals and pipelines are expensive to build and take years. For example, the Southern Delivery System cost an estimated $985 million and took about four years to build (the planning phase took much longer). And during construction it became process bogged down in local and federal licensing procedures.

A decade ago, states in the Colorado River Basin completed a three-year study that looked at piped water to Denver — and beyond — from the Missouri River. Then-U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar rejected the idea as politically and technically unfeasible.

“At one point they were talking about bringing icebergs down from Alaska,” said Jennifer Gimbel, a senior water policy scientist at Colorado State University’s Water Center.

Piped water from the Midwest and a vertical mile up would be an engineering challenge, to say the least, Beard said. But beyond that, working with private, local, state, and federal landowners would entail decades of litigation and permitting.

“It shouldn’t even be considered,” said former U.S. Bureau of Reclamation commissioner Dan Beard.

Gary Wockner, head of the nonprofit Save the Colorado, was less concerned about the technical capabilities and more about one arid region drawing water from another.

“You’re robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Wockner said.

Not to mention the Midwest, the Missouri and Mississippi rivers themselves deal with drought, as do the Colombia, Klamat and snake rivers in the Pacific Northwest.

Or there are legal protections that would prevent states in the Colorado River basin from looking elsewhere. As with the Great Lakes, which contain an estimated 90% of North America's fresh surface water, a 2008 compact bans

“It was definitely going to be a political war no matter where you get the water from,” Wockner said.