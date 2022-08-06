Why Buddy Franklin’s rumoured move to Queensland could DESTROY wife Jesinta’s influencing career

The rumors that Buddy Franklin is moving to Queensland for his football career could have major consequences for his model wife Jesinta.

According to Sydney’s top agents, the WAG, 30, and the AFL star, 35, could eventually become “frequent flyers” to Melbourne and Sydney if Jesinta hopes to maintain her career as a social media influencer.

“The world of influencers is centered around Sydney,” an insider told the Daily Telegram.

“You have to be determined to fly to Sydney and attend events. Maybe Jesinta will be.’

With over 370,000 followers on Instagram, Jesinta currently works as a brand ambassador and influencer.

She often attends events in Sydney, and last month she was the star attraction at a swanky event for beauty brand Lancôme in the city.

Before that, she roamed Sydney’s Pitt Street Mall during a promotional event for streaming service Binge.

When she has to move to Queensland to support Buddy, the former beauty pageant princess may miss out on several paid promotional appearances and lucrative public appearances.

The couple are reportedly planning to sell their luxury home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs and move to the Gold Coast.

The rumors come amid reports that Buddy plans to leave the Sydney Swans for a new club or retire altogether, after being asked to accept a 50 percent pay cut in 2023.

Jesinta, who is from the Gold Coast, has also recently expressed her wish for the couple to move closer to family.

Rumors of the couple’s move to the solar state were published in The Daily Telegraph last week.

The publication contacted real estate Paul Biller of Biller Property Agency, who listed the couple’s previous home in the affluent suburb of Rose Bay in 2020.

He sold their semi-detached home in an off-market deal for $3.8 million and denied reports that the couple’s home was listed.

The Franklins, who share two children, currently live in a nearby luxury ground floor apartment, which they also bought off-market.

Jesinta sparked rumors of the move after she spoke to Body + Soul in May about her husband’s football career and the family’s future plans.

“I think there’s still a lot of good football in him, but our dream, whether that’s in five years or ten years or whatever, is to be able to live closer to one of the grandparents and spend quality time with them.” have,” said model.

Jesinta, who grew up on the Gold Coast, has previously said that she often tries to visit the city as much as possible to spend time with her family.

Speculation has since gained traction after reports emerged that Buddy is considering joining a third AFL club or retiring after Sydney offered him less than half the money he currently has.

Former premiership Hawk had signed a nine-year, $10 million blockbuster deal to join Sydney in 2013, but the… Herald Sun claimed that the Swans are currently only offering their star about $500,000 for 2023.

Buddy is believed to be seeking a contract worth between $700,000 and $800,000 for next season, which is still a significant pay cut from his previous earnings.