Why boxing legend knew Evander Holyfield would BEAT Mike Tyson – as their first clash is revealed

Globally respected boxing journalist Ron Borges has revealed the moment he knew ranked outsider Evander Holyfield was good enough to beat ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson ahead of their much-anticipated first fight in 1996.

The two eventual in-ring greats also had history dating back to when Holyfield was 21 and Tyson was a teenager.

Speaking on the Boxing Life Stories podcast, American writer Borges, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this year, pointed to an incident brought to his attention in 1984 that influenced his thinking.

Holyfield and Tyson were both in training camp ahead of the LA Olympics and at the time both were amateur fighters.

“One night they were all playing pool at the Olympic Training Center, and it was one of those deals where if you lost, you gave up the table,” Borges recalled.

‘Tyson lost and it was Holyfield’s turn to play. Tyson tried to bully him…Holyfield walked up to Tyson, didn’t say a word and took the cue from him.

‘Tyson left the room and no one saw him for the rest of the night.

‘I always had it in the back of my mind that Tyson knew if there was one guy he couldn’t intimidate, it was Evander Holyfield.’

Holyfield finished with one bronze medal in the light-heavyweight division at the LA Games, where a youthful Tyson failed to qualify after losing to eventual gold medalist Henry Tillman.

Dubbed the ‘Real Deal’, Holyfield turned professional at the age of 21 and moved up to the cruiserweight division in 1985.

He won his first world championship a year later, but is probably best known for his second fight against Tyson in 1997.

The two sporting warriors held out in Las Vegas in what is now commonly referred to as the ‘Bite Fight’.

In chaotic scenes, Tyson was disqualified after biting both of Holyfield’s ears.

A chomp saw Holyfield’s helix damaged, with an out of control Tyson spitting the flesh onto the canvas.

Tyson later claimed he was frustrated that Holyfield’s uncontrolled headbutt was ignored during the fight.

Holyfield enjoyed a decorated career – he was the first boxer to hold world titles in three different decades – the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s – before finally retiring in 2014.