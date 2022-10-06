Why a bikini designer is being praised by hundreds of women for this one 'raw' photo of her bloating

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian bikini designer has opened up about her ongoing battle with bloating, drawing attention to a ‘natural’ bodily response that is all too often ignored.

Karina Irby, who runs her business Moana Bikini out of the Gold Coast, Queensland, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a ‘raw’ photo of her naked body, complete with her bloated stomach.

Despite feeling ‘ugly’ and ‘exhausted’, she wanted to use the occasion to raise awareness of bloating and ensure her 1.2 million followers know it’s completely natural.

‘Does bloat ever get you to the point where you feel ugly, useless and exhausted? Because for me, last night I had all those exact feelings. Even though I KNOW I’m ovulating, she said.

Karina Irby, who runs her business Moana Bikini out of the Gold Coast, Queensland, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a ‘raw’ photo of her bare body, complete with her bloated stomach

Despite feeling “ugly” and “exhausted”, she wanted to use the occasion to raise awareness of bloating and ensure her 1.2 million followers know it’s completely natural

‘And I KNOW if I had a big lunch that my body would react too. It still made me feel down on myself. I almost didn’t go to my exercise class because I felt embarrassed that I was bloated. Not to mention uncomfortable.’

Karina talked about ‘avoiding her reflection’ before and after she had a shower that night so she wouldn’t have to face her sore stomach.

“One look and I would feel so rotten and defeated about myself. For me, I would call this a moment of weakness and vulnerability,” she continued.

‘So I took a moment and remembered that EVERYONE swells up. And most times it doesn’t feel good to anyone. I want to own the bloated instead of the bloated owning me! So that’s me.

‘Sometimes there’s just no hiding it physically or mentally. I’m putting it out there for anyone to see and hopefully resonate with.’

Karina is known online for her struggles with eczema, which she both calls attention to and brings attention to any chance she gets.

In this case, her followers were extremely grateful for her honesty on the subject of bloating.

Karina is known online for her struggles with eczema, which she both calls attention to and brings attention to any chance she gets.

‘I felt exactly like that yesterday in a dress. The day started out great but when I drank and ate I looked more pregnant, more than one of my pregnant friends,’ one woman replied.

‘The world needs more vulnerability. Thank you for always bringing the positive and the real,’ said another.

A third added: ‘I’m getting so bloated!! I found cutting back on meat helped me a lot but I just let it go because it’s only temporary! Hope you are not unwell and such a great post.’

Bloating is a feeling that your stomach is too full or stretched. You may also have cramps, belching, diarrhea, constipation, bloating and a lot of wind.

In this case, her followers were extremely grateful for her honesty on the subject of bloating

It happens when the organs of your digestive system are stretched, for example when liquid, gas or solids collect in part of your intestine, Health directly reported.

The website continued: ‘It can also happen when the contents of your stomach move too slowly through the digestive system; when you have weak muscles in the abdominal wall; or when your diaphragm muscle contracts instead of relaxing.’

Bloating tends to last only a few hours at a time before your stomach returns to its normal size.