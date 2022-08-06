Why Australia’s Climate Bill Matters

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australian agency. Sign Up to get it by email.

CANBERRA, Australia — For as long as I’ve been in Australia, climate change policies have thwarted governments, leading to division, passivity and embarrassment, most recently when the country became a global laggard at last year’s international climate conference in Copenhagen.

That is now about to change as the lower house of parliament passes a bill this week that will finally put Australia on the path to a significant reduction in carbon emissions – 43 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.

The bill is expected to be passed by the Senate next month, after the Labor government received unwilling support from the Australian Greens, who had pushed for a higher goal. And it’s been hailed as the most important piece of climate legislation in a decade, while also being criticized for not going far enough.