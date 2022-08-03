Why Australians hoping to switch jobs are running out of time to join the Great Resignation

Australians looking to change jobs or find a new career may be running out of time to have the maximum choices before the openings dry up.

ANZ’s monthly job listings showed that the number of advertised job openings fell by 1.1 percent in July.

This occurred despite the unemployment rate falling to a 48-year low of 3.5 percent in June.

ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch said the monthly drop in job openings could be a “signal that we may be past the peak.”

The spike comes despite ANZ forecasting the unemployment rate to fall even further in the March quarter of next year to just 2.9 percent for the first time since 1974.

The number of job openings hit a 14-year high in March, with 242,068 job openings on Seek or the federal government’s Jobsearch website.

Online job openings fell to 237,047 in July.

As the number of available jobs falls, Ms Birch said the unemployment rate would continue to fall as the effects of higher inflation and rising interest rates – which will lead to lower consumer spending and business closures – will take some time to show.

“As a result, as higher inflation and rising rates slow demand growth, it will take time for the labor supply-demand gap to close enough to put upward pressure on unemployment,” she said.

Competition from foreign job seekers is also gradually returning after the reopening of the Australian border late last year, reducing the bargaining power and employment choices of local workers.

“Newly arrived skilled migrants, temporary visa holders, students and backpackers add to the supply of workers, but also to the already strong demand,” said Ms Birch.

So while the return of migration improves labor mobility and matching, it does not mean that the gap will be closed any time soon.

Australia’s Bureau of Statistics in June revealed that 31 percent of companies they surveyed in June struggled to find suitable staff.

The number of job openings hit a 14-year high in March, with 242,068 job openings on Seek or the federal government’s Jobsearch website. Online vacancies fell to 237,047 in July

Separate official data in March showed that in February, 175,300 people classified as unemployed said they had voluntarily left their last job to try something else, including starting a business, compared to 174,500 who lost their last job.

But with inflation rising by 6.1 percent in the year to June — the fastest pace in two decades — and consequent rises in interest rates, consumer spending is likely to fall in 2023, driving more unemployment.

Federal Treasury forecasts an unemployment rate of 3.75 percent in 2022-23 and an unemployment rate of 4 percent in 2023-24.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has also updated its forecast so that inflation will reach a 32-year high of 7.75 percent by the end of this year, in line with a Treasury Department forecast released last week.

Both the Treasury Department and the RBA expect inflation to remain above the Reserve Bank’s target of two to three percent through 2024.

The RBA raised the spot rate by another 0.5 percentage points in August, bringing it to a six-year high of 1.85 percent.

The latest increase was the fourth consecutive monthly increase in a row, with borrowers experiencing 1.75 percentage points of the increases since May — the most since 1994.

All major banks expect another 50 basis point rate hike in September, with ANZ tipping a 10-year high cash rate of 3.35% by November.