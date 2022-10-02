Why Australian drivers could be taxed for every kilometer they drive as petrol cars are phased out

A leading economist has warned Australian motorists could be taxed for every kilometer they drive because petrol cars being phased out will blow a massive hole in the budget.

A wholesale switch from petrol-powered cars to electric cars is envisaged as part of Labour’s plan to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 43 per cent by 2030, which passed both houses of parliament in September.

But the federal government’s National Electric Vehicle Strategy discussion paper acknowledges that such a shift would see a massive drop in money raised by the existing fuel tax, which is nominally used to fund maintenance of the country’s roads.

“They need to find an alternative source of revenue,” BAEconomics chief executive Brian Fisher told Daily Mail Australia.

‘The sort of thing that comes to mind is mileage taxes.’

The government’s debate proposal suggested that the country would potentially go in that direction.

“Planning is … required as future fuel tax revenues fall from reduced consumption of petrol and diesel,” it said.

“Although this revenue is not currently earmarked for road expenditure, it is an important source of funding.

‘In the long run, Australia will need a more sustainable and fair way of paying for roads.’

Taxes on petrol and diesel fuel produced $19.2 billion in revenue in the 2021-22 financial year, Treasury budget papers showed.

The six-month halving of excise duties to 22.1 cents per liter, which ended at the end of September, cost the budget an estimated $3 billion in revenue.

Victoria has since last year required owners of electric cars to disclose their mileage, making it the first state to impose mileage charges on private cars.

Dr. Fisher, a former Commonwealth public service director, said the model could be rolled out nationally to offset the future fall in fuel duty.

“Somehow somebody has to make up the difference, or alternatively you have to cut spending,” he said.

“The current government has certainly shown no enthusiasm for cutting public spending, so I imagine there will have to be a compensatory tax.

“If you want to keep the tax revenue at the same level as it is at the moment, you have to find a new source of revenue, and if you think that road taxes are the right way to do that, then the obvious way is to raise the revenue on. on some form of tax on distance traveled.’

The consultation paper from the federal Department for Climate Change, Energy and Environment examined the idea of ​​extending the distance charge, which already applies to petrol or diesel trucks, to electric trucks.

Best-selling Chinese electric cars TESLA MODEL 3: 2,380 in August and 7,037 in 2022 so far TESLA MODEL Y: 1,017 sold in August and 1,017 in 2022 so far POLESTAR 2: 38 in August and 694 in 2022 so far VOLVO XC40: Three in August and 525 in 2022 so far BMW IX3: 58 in August and 349 in 2022 so far MG ZS EV: None in August and 138 in 2022 so far VOLVO C40: Two in August and two in 2022 so far Source: Federal Chamber of Automotive Industry

“We already have a system of setting nationally consistent charges to cover the costs of heavy vehicle road use,” it said.

‘That system has been in place since 1996.’

This user-pays principle could apply to future electric trucks because heavy vehicles cause more road wear, but the paper did not explicitly advocate extending this tax to electric cars.

“Part of this reform is to explore more direct user charging options for heavy vehicles, including electric heavy vehicles,” the paper said.

Queensland Nationals senator Matt Canavan, a former economist, said he would be concerned about privacy breaches if private cars were to be taxed.

“Trucks are different because they are commercial vehicles, private vehicles – there is a privacy issue,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“I am resistant to this kind of law mainly because I worry about the privacy of governments knowing where everyone goes and travels and how it would be enforced.”

More than 95 per cent of cars sold in Australia have either a petrol or diesel engine, including hybrids.

Australian drivers still overwhelmingly prefer utes, with the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger the two best sellers last month.

The majority of cars sold in Australia are SUVs, with few of them being electric versions as buyers settle for a Toyota LandCruiser, Toyota RAV4 or Mazda CX-5.

In August, fully electric cars had a market share of 4.4 percent of all 95,256 vehicles sold, data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industry showed.

Australia’s best selling cars in August 1. TOYOTA HILUX: 6,214 sales (made in Thailand) 2. FORD RANGER: 4,497 sales (made in Thailand) 3. TOYOTA RAV4: 2,482 sales (made in Japan) 4. TESLA MODEL 3: 2,380 sales (made in China) 5. TOYOTA LAND CRUISER: 2,379 sales (made in Japan) 6. MAZDA CX-5: 2,325 sales (made in Japan) 7. TOYOTA COROLLA: 2,115 sales (made in Japan and Thailand) 8. MITSUBISHI TRITON: 2,087 sales (made in Thailand) 9. HYUNDAI I30: 1,975 sales (made in South Korea) 10. ISUZU UTE D-MAX: 1,928 sales (made in Thailand) Source: Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries

In August, 3,498 electric cars made in China were sold in Australia, with models from Tesla, Polestar, Volvo and BMW making up 82.6 percent of the 4,235 electric cars ordered.

The Shanghai-made Tesla Model 3 was Australia’s fourth most popular car, with 2,380 orders, making it even more popular than the Toyota LandCruiser four-wheel drive.

From January to August, electric cars had a smaller market share of two percent, with 14,524 sold so far among the 717,575 of all new vehicles ordered.

But sales of Chinese electric cars rose to 9,762, accounting for a 67.2 percent share of Australia’s electric car market.

The Tesla Model 3 is Australia’s most popular electric car with a starting price of $63,900.

It has since last year been sourced from China instead of the US with 7,037 sold in 2022 so far.

The Tesla Model Y – priced from $72,300 and also made in China – last month found 1,017 new owners in its first month on sale in Australia.

Elon Musk’s electric car brand also makes the Model S and Model X in Fremont, California for the Australian market, but so far this year the only Teslas sold locally have been made in China.

The Chinese MG ZS EV is Australia’s most affordable all-electric car with a starting price of $44,990 drive away, but none were sold last month.

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said transport was Australia’s second largest source of national emissions, noting that “increasing the uptake of electric vehicles will be critical for Australia to reach net zero by 2050”.

“This is a genuine consultation to inform the right policy settings so we can see more affordable electric cars on our roads,” he said.