Why Australian builders and tradies are going broke

Australia saw a boom in new construction companies in just two years – but the industry fears more collapses will occur as construction inflation worsens.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed that nearly 50,000 construction companies were established on a net basis between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2022.

No other sector came close, while other industries had far less than half the number of new businesses in the past two fiscal years.

The latest figures were released a day after Oracle Building Corporation Pty Ltd – aka Oracle Hunter Homes and Oracle Platinum Homes – went bankrupt, leaving 300 unfinished homes in Queensland and NSW.

Brendan Rynne, KPMG’s chief economist, said the new ABS data showed, far from good news, that many construction companies had been set up to take advantage of the previous coalition government’s $25,000 HomeBuilder grants at the start of the pandemic, before the start of the pandemic. interest rates at the end of 2020 were lowered to an all-time low of 0.1 percent.

Australia saw a boom in new construction companies in just two years – but industry fears more collapses will occur as building inflation worsens (pictured is a house under construction in Yeppoon in central Queensland)

“The risk is that these new companies don’t know how to manage the financial tightness caused by typically entering into fixed-price contracts,” he said.

The supply chain crisis is now sparking a wave of construction company collapse, with housing construction costs rising 10 percent in the year to June, the Cordell Construction Cost Index showed.

This was significantly higher than inflation of 6.1 percent, the highest in 32 years without the one-off effect of the introduction of the GST in 2000 and 2001.

dr. Rynne said construction companies that entered into fixed-price contracts before the rise in inflation were now particularly at risk.

“Inflation of construction stocks has been higher and less construction workers are available than expected at the time these companies entered into the new construction contracts,” he said.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed that 50,000 construction companies were established between 1 July 2020 and 30 June 2022. No other industry came close, and most industries had much less than half that number of new businesses in two fiscal years

Association of Professional Builders co-founder Russ Stephens said most builders didn’t have a clause that allowed them to raise prices as building material costs rose.

“Many construction companies are going out of business because of fixed price contracts signed at the end of 2020,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“The main problem with fixed price contracts in Australia is that they rarely include a cost escalation clause.

This means that cost escalation must be introduced as a special condition, raising red flags among both customers and financial institutions.

“Many builders therefore choose to continue with a contract without an escalation clause, which puts them in an extremely vulnerable position.”

Some builders are now hiring attorneys to draft contracts with special terms clauses to cover unexpected increases in construction costs so they aren’t financially stranded.

Stephens said three-quarters of builders were operating on net margins of less than three percent, meaning they didn’t even have the extra cash flow to cover a quarter of their annual construction costs.

“Instead, they start losing money and projects are delayed,” he said.

“These losses are compounded by delivery issues and on-site costs that continue to rise as development timelines shift.”

The latest figures were released a day after Oracle Building Corporation Pty Ltd – aka Oracle Hunter Homes and Oracle Platinum Homes – went into liquidation, leaving up to 300 properties under construction in Queensland and NSW.

Mr Stephens said many builders were unable to pre-purchase the materials for storage, with components such as wood in short supply and costs for some parts increasing by 25 percent in a year.

“The money needed to pre-purchase all the materials is way too much for most builders given the inflation costs in construction,” he said.

‘Many construction workers buy materials that are scarce in advance, but simply cannot afford to cover everything in advance.’

To make matters worse, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 1.75 percentage points in May, June, July and August – the highest rate since 1994.

This means that borrowers seeking a construction loan have less purchasing power because the banks are cutting back on what they lend.

Canstar financing expert Steven Mickenbecker said a borrower making $96,300 a year who would have received approval for a $600,000 loan in April will now be allowed to borrow only $502,000 with the RBA cash interest at a six-year high of 1. 85 percent.

“The bank would say no to many of these borrowers today,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

In the two years to June, the net number of companies in Australia has increased by approximately 12.5 percent, or nearly 300,000 companies. This happened as nearly 1.1 million new businesses started up during the height of the pandemic, while nearly 800,000 existing businesses folded (pictured is a house under construction on the Gold Coast)

Mr Stephens said only one in five construction companies lasted longer than five years because too many smaller operators lacked financial skills.

“Only 20 percent of new construction companies survive the five-year period,” he said.

“Many founders jump into their new company with both feet, but don’t know the complexities of running a housing company.”

In the two years to June, the net number of companies in Australia has increased by approximately 12.5 percent, or nearly 300,000 companies.

This happened when nearly 1.1 million new businesses started during the height of the pandemic, while nearly 800,000 existing businesses shut down.

On June 30, 2022, on a net basis, 48,233 new-build companies were established, of which 445,203 were active, compared to 397,020 on June 30, 2020.