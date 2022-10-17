Why Australia sucks: Expat reveals everything they HATE about living Down Under

A long-term expat has sparked a debate by sharing a host of reasons why they don’t like living in Australia.

The expat said they had spent years living in several countries but had ‘always struggled to enjoy living in Australia’.

In a Reddit post, they said it was difficult to meet up with friends and also criticized house prices as well as the cost of eating out or getting a drink.

In comparison, they praised Asia, saying it was affordable, while eating out was both high quality and cheap.

The comments sparked an avalanche of responses, with many agreeing that Australia is not all it’s cracked up to be.

Others, however, were more supportive of the country.

The user wrote in their post: ‘I have lived in several other countries over the years (mainly in Asia) and have always struggled to enjoy living in Australia. I’m curious to hear other people’s experiences and whether or not you’ve lived abroad.

“Living in Asia, eating out is common, affordable and high quality, getting drinks at a local bar is easy, you can walk where you want to go, quality apartments, access to events and maintained parks, friends nearby and always felt safe.

“Compared to Australia, we either live in the suburbs of next to nothing, where doing a simple activity becomes a scheduled multi-hour event OR live in a poorly designed and constructed apartment that costs almost as much as a three bedroom house.

“Basic activities like eating out or having a drink with a friend, rather than being a regular event, are luxuries we’re lucky to do once a week or a few times a month and are a logistical nightmare. And the quality rarely match the price.

‘In Australia we have access to good jobs and high incomes, but it feels like we’ve traded everything else that makes life comfortable for that.

‘We live in golden handcuffs in the suburbs and spend most of our time in our houses and look forward to the next time we can afford to do something outside.’

One person agreed with the post, saying: ‘The biggest downside to living in the city in Australia is the lack of nightlife. Everything closes early in Australia and even on a Sunday afternoon the malls are deserted.’

Another said: ‘Things I hate about living in Australia: lack of urban/metro areas. Sometimes I have dreams of packing up and starting a new life in another corner of the country, but you pretty much only have 4 places to do that in Australia.

‘It feels isolating and lonely. What about all the major capitals being ~1000km away from each other (taking a whole day to travel to each by car) but we’re not next to any countries either. the most ‘local’ foreign territories that Australians can affordably travel to are New Zealand, Bali and Melanesia.

‘I’m jealous that in Europe you can only drive 2 hours in any direction and you’re in a completely different country where they speak a different language. I would love to see Europe/USA for a while but they are on the other side of the planet.’

A third added: ‘I live in a high quality flat surrounded by places to eat and drink and lovely parks. But I agree most of Australia isn’t like that, I can’t stand the suburban sprawl.

‘I only use my car a couple of times a week and I could probably stop if I wanted to. Burbs? Can do absolutely nothing without a car. Occupation? Car. Groceries? Car. Coffee? Car. Take away? Car. Suburban life in Australia is being spread out into an Americanized suburban car-based life.’

While another person said: ‘I’m from Europe and have also found my Aussie friendships lacking. I just don’t seem to be able to make the deeper connection that I could with the other Europeans.’

However, others were quick to defend Australia.

One said: ‘I am from India. I live on the Gold Coast and have lived in Melbourne. There are things I miss about India, but they are mostly specific people and specific places.

“The quality of life is orders of magnitude better here. Everywhere is so clean. Our taxes actually result in good roads, pristine water and forests, and health care for all.

‘From where I am, it’s 5 minutes to the water, 20 minutes to the mountains and across the street to a protected forest. I see extraordinary animals all the time, literally in my backyard.’

Another said: ‘Only lived in AUS for 7 months now but I think you are grossly oversimplifying. There are just as many other places to live than the suburban sprawl and apartment complexes of Sydney or Melbourne.

“Eating out and stuff like that is expensive, but so is living in a country that has decent labor rights, minimum wage and quality standards.”

While a third added: ‘I’ll be on the beach with the dog in 10 minutes and it costs nothing. We have free barbecues in parks, trails, surf, you name it. It’s a great place to do things for free outside.’