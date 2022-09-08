Why Australia could soon be gripped by a wage-price spiral

Australia may soon be gripped by a wage-price spiral – an economic condition that could exacerbate inflation – with new data showing wages rising more than previously realized as unions demand a return to sector-wide negotiations.

A wage-price spiral is when rising wage packages lead to rising prices in a never-ending loop.

Labor costs in general rose 5.4 percent in the year to June, an ANZ estimate of national accounts data showed.

This was more than double the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ labor cost measure, the wage price index, which stood at 2.6 percent for the same period.

ANZ senior economist Felicity Emmett said Australian wages were in fact growing at the fastest pace in a decade.

“The most important news from a policy perspective in the second quarter national accounts was strong wage growth,” she said.

Broader wage pressures are much higher than the wage price index suggests.

“Except for the volatility caused by the pandemic, this is the highest growth since 2012.”

Wages, however measured, are lagging behind inflation, with the consumer price index rising 6.1 percent in the period to June — the fastest pace since 1990, excluding the introduction of the GST in 2000.

But Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said on Thursday that companies are now raising prices to cope with inflation, leading to bigger wage increases.

“With rising prices, it is harder for companies to resist bigger wage increases, especially with the labor market so tight,” he told the Anika Foundation.

“So the psychology in the community is shifting.”

He noted on Tuesday that wages grew strongly as home borrowers outperformed another 0.5 percentage point rate hike – the fifth rise in a row since May.

“Wage growth has been attracted by the low rates of recent years and there are some places where labor costs are rising sharply,” he said.

“Given the tight labor market and upstream price pressure, the board will continue to closely monitor both the evolution of labor costs and the pricing behavior of companies in the coming period.”

As late as July, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said Parliament’s wages were not responsible for inflation.

“We don’t have an inflation problem because workers earn too much or because we’re in some sort of wage-price spiral,” he said.

“Australian workers’ wages are not causing this inflation.”

The wage hike comes as the Australian Council of Trade Unions last month pushed for a return to industry-wide negotiations, which would see a pay rise for one workplace widely mimicked.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus used the term “multi-employer or sector negotiations,” leading employers to fear multiple strikes during wage negotiations.

The trade union movement has rejected the existing business bargaining system established by former Prime Minister Paul Keating’s Labor government in 1993.

“Our current system was designed 30 years ago when we had a very different economy with many more large workplaces,” Ms McManus said in August.

In fact, the ACTU is calling for a return to pattern negotiations that existed before 1983, when Bob Hawke’s incoming Labor government negotiated prices and income deals to stem a wage-price spiral.

In May 1981, average weekly earnings rose 14 percent and inflation reached 11 percent that year, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed.

The Amalgamated Metal Workers Union had landed a $39 a week wage increase through strikes, which trickled down to the rest of the economy at a time when the average full-time male worker was earning less than $300 a week.

Unemployment stood at 5.4 percent in June 1981, but less than two years later it nearly doubled to 10.5% in July 1983.

The situation is very different in 2022, with unemployment in July falling to a 48-year low of 3.4 percent.

National Accounts ABS data for June showed gross domestic product growth of 0.9 percent in the quarter and 3.9 percent in the past fiscal year.

Despite the interest rate hikes in May and June, retailers saw consumer spending increase by 2.2 percent in the June quarter.

The RBA expects inflation to hit a new 32-year high of 7.75 percent by the end of 2022.

Rate increases in May, June, July, August and now September of 2.25 percentage points were the strongest increases in a calendar year since 1994.

Cash interest rates on Tuesday rose to a seven-year high of 2.35 percent, from an earlier six-year high of 1.85 percent.

dr. Lowe suggested the latest raise would be far from the last.

“The board expects to raise interest rates further in the coming months, but it is not on a predetermined path,” he said.