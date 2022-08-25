Why Aussies hoping to buy a house as prices fall could be in for a shock when they ask for a loan

Australians hoping for a bargain when house prices fall will be disappointed when banks cut lending.

The major banks expect house prices in capital cities to fall 20 percent by the end of 2023, with Reserve Bank interest rates already rising at the strongest pace in nearly three decades.

But falling house prices don’t necessarily make it easier to get a loan from the banks needed to assess a borrower’s ability to cope with a three percentage point increase in variable mortgage rates.

Two of Australia’s four major banks – ANZ and Westpac – expect interest rates to rise by more than that amount in 2022 and early 2023.

Steve Mickenbecker, director of the Canstar group and financial commentator, said a borrower who could get a $600,000 loan in April, before interest rates rose, could now only get a $500,000 mortgage.

“The bank would say no to many of these borrowers today,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

Mr Mickenbecker said sharp falls in real estate prices expected by the end of next year don’t necessarily mean middle-income borrowers can afford their dream home.

How could an above-average earner of $96,300 borrow? APRIL 2022: $600,000 when the spot rate hit a record low of 0.1 percent AUGUST 2022: $502,000 with the cash interest now at its six-year high of 1.85 percent

“When house prices fall, even by as much as 20 percent, many borrowers will have to make the difficult decision to leave the dream home and settle for something more modest,” he said.

In early May, when the cash interest rate was still at a record low of 0.1 percent, the Commonwealth Bank offered a variable mortgage rate of 2.29 percent.

But rate hikes in May, June, July and August of 1.75 percentage points — the strongest increases since 1994 — have pushed the cash interest rate to a six-year high of 1.85 percent.

Commonwealth Bank borrowers now typically pay a variable mortgage rate of 3.89 percent if they have a 20 percent mortgage deposit.

Someone who borrowed $600,000 in April would have paid $2,306 per month in repayments, but would now owe $2,827 per month — an increase of $521.

A Canstar analysis showed that someone who made $96,300 in April could borrow $600,000 – the average new mortgage size in Australia.

That was based on someone who had an average mortgage rate of 2.98 percent at the time, with the bank assessing whether he was able to pay off a loan at a floating rate of 5.98 percent, reducing his monthly repayments. would rise $1,066 to $3,590 from $2,524.

What the big banks are predicting NOW WESTPAC: 3.35 percent spot interest by February 2023 This includes increases of 50 basis points in August and September and increases of 25 basis points in October, November, December and February ANZ: 3.35 percent spot interest by November 2022 This includes increases of 50 basis points in August, September, October and November COMMON BANK: 2.6 percent cash rate in November This includes rate hikes of 50 basis points in August and September and a 25 basis point increase in November NAB: 2.85 percent spot interest in November This includes a 50 basis point increase in August and September and a 25 basis point increase in October and November Source: RateCity

A potential borrower with the same above-average income could now borrow as little as $502,000.

That’s based on a bank seeing how someone would deal with a rise in mortgage rates from 4.73 percent to 7.73 percent, which would increase their monthly payments by $977 to $3,590 from $2,613.

Raising the cash interest rate to 3.1 percent would reduce that borrowing capacity to $447,000.

That is based on a borrower taking out a loan with a floating interest rate of 5.98 percent and a bank modeling how he is able to deal with interest rates as high as 8.98 percent.

This would see their monthly repayments increase by $916 to $3,591 from $2,675.

“While the Reserve Bank’s cash interest rate continues to rise to 3.10 percent, the size of the loan the borrower gets will fall another $55,000 to $447,000,” said Mr. Mickenbecker.

The ANZ bank expects spot interest rates to hit a 10-year high of 3.35% in November, with rate hikes of 0.5 percentage points in September, October and on Melbourne Cup day.

Westpac expects a cash interest rate of 3.35 percent by February 2023.

To get approval for a $447,000 loan, this borrower who makes $96,300 a year would also have to cut all his credit cards, a Canstar analysis found.

To get a credit card with even a limit of $1,000, the borrowing capacity would be reduced to $442,000.

A $2,000 credit card limit would further reduce that to $437,000.

A $6,000 card limit would mean they would only be allowed to borrow $418,000, while a $10,000 limit would reduce their borrowing capacity to $399,000.

Mickenbecker said a low-income earner would struggle to spend more than 30 percent of his pre-tax income on mortgage payments, but a higher-income earner would have trouble spending more than 35 percent of his gross pay on mortgage payments. loans maintenance.

ANZ expects house prices in the capital to fall by 18 percent by the end of 2023 – based on a 9 percent drop in 2022 and 9 percent next year.

Sydney was expected to do even worse, with a 20 percent drop projected in December next year, based on the market peaking in April 2022.

ANZ expected the average house price to fall by 14 percent this year and another 6 percent next year.

This 20 percent drop over two calendar years would push the median home price in Australia’s most expensive capital by $271,490 to $1,145,470 from its April level of $1,416,960, based on CoreLogic data.

Borrowers who took out a loan earlier this year just to drive prices down would find themselves in a situation known as negative equity, where they owed their bank more than their home was worth.

“Now they’re stuck with high-payback loans on houses that may fall in value,” Mickenbecker said.