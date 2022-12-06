Why Asian, African football fans love World Cup 2022, dread 2026

Doha, Qatar – It is the first time that four teams from Asia and Africa have reached the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup. Morocco in shape continues in the fight. But for many fans on those continents, including the Middle East, there’s another reason to hold the tournament in progress: It’s just easier and cheaper to attend.

Saudi Arabia and India To be at the top of the list of countries with the most requests for Hayya cards, which fans need to enter Qatar for the World Cup, according to figures released by FIFA after the end of the group stage of the tournament.

While Saudi Arabia played in the World Cup and pulled off its first major upset by beating Argentina 2-1, India never came close to qualifying for soccer’s premier event. Still, visitors from India accounted for 34 per cent of the total arrivals during the group stage.

Mohit Kayan, who came to Doha from Mumbai, said the reason is simple: the World Cup is in Qatar, on the Arabian Peninsula, which is part of Western Asia. “This is a proud moment for all of us. [Asians] that the continent hosts its second World Cup [after Japan and South Korea in 2002]especially since it is so close to India,” Kayan told Al Jazeera.

Kayan arrived in Doha for a match day visit via Dubai, where his friends joined him on a shuttle flight. “We arrived the morning of the game, took a bus to the stadium and now we will return to Dubai after spending a few hours at the fan festival,” he said.

Such ease of travel – getting from Mumbai to Doha takes only as long as it takes to fly from northern India to southern cities – would have been unthinkable for fans like Kayan if the World Cup were to be held in Europe or South America. .

Hayya Card holders with match tickets are exempt from needing a visa to enter Qatar. That has helped too, fans said. Jin, a soccer fan from Malaysia, said not having to worry about a complicated visa process allowed him to convince his friends to accompany him on his trip. “Visa requirements and flight costs have always prevented us from attending the World Cup,” he said.

In fact, attending the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is already off the table for Jin.

“The next World Cup is in North America, and the flights alone would cost us more than what we have spent on our entire trip to Qatar, so we can’t even think about going there,” he said.

The cheapest flight from Kuala Lumpur to Doha in early December was $700, compared with $1,900 for a flight to New York City.

For others, like Bahrain’s Zahra S, a World Cup in the Middle East has helped them realize a lifelong dream. “I’ve always been a soccer fan, but I never considered going to a World Cup until now,” he said.

Zahra and her cousin Zaynab have been staying at the fan village in Al Khor, 50 km (31 miles) from Doha, and said they have not felt uncomfortable or unsafe in their accommodation or inside the stadiums. “Now that we have seen how convenient it has been to be a part of the World Cup, we will definitely attend another one if it is hosted by a Gulf nation,” she said.

Fans from Morocco, one of two African countries to qualify for the knockout phase, have been among the most boisterous group of supporters at the tournament. From gathering at stadiums by the thousands to marching through fan zones with drumbeats and loud chants, Atlas Lions fans have painted the city red with their team colors.

Rachid and his friends from Oujda, in north-eastern Morocco, have been following the team since their first game of the tournament. “We can be here to support our team without feeling out of place,” Rachid said.