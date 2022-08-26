Why are UK home energy bills going through the roof?

Household energy bills in Britain are set to rise above £3,500 in October and over £6,000 in April. But why are they suddenly rising so much and what can be done to reduce the impact on households and the economy in general?

Why are the bills rising?

The simple answer is that the price of gas had already skyrocketed in the past year, but has started to rise at an even faster pace in recent weeks.

Over the past decade, the price of gas has traded between about 20 pence and 75 pence per therm on the UK wholesale market. In January 2022, after Russia began to squeeze supplies to Europe last year and as demand recovered from the pandemic, gas rose to around 200 pence per therm. It went up again after the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

But since June, when Russia cut supplies to Europe by restricting flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, prices have more than doubled to 555p per therm.

The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany. Russia has cut supplies to Europe by restricting flows through the pipeline © Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters



At these price levels, a 10 percent price increase – as happened last week – is the same as adding the whole of a normal year’s wholesale gas costs back into your account. That is why price cap forecasts have risen by such large amounts.

Another factor is the recent move by regulator Ofgem to pass on increases in wholesale gas and electricity prices to consumers more quickly. Previously, the price cap changed twice a year in April and October. Now it will change every three months with the next increase in January in the depths of winter.

A month ago, Ofgem criticized Investec, the investment bank, for suggesting the cap would be above £4,000 by next spring. But the price in the wholesale market is rising as the consensus forecast is that the annual bill for an average household will exceed £6,000 a year in April. Before the crisis, a typical household bill was about £1,200.

How long will this take?

One of the most troubling aspects of recent weeks is how many futures contracts in wholesale gas supply markets have begun to rise months or years ahead.

Traders now expect extremely high gas prices to persist through 2023 and possibly 2024. They expect there is little prospect of Russia, which accounted for 40 percent of deliveries to Europe before the crisis, return to its one-time role as a reliable supplier to the market. .

The UK does not have large gas storage facilities like other European countries, which they filled in the spring and summer for the coming winter. Plans to reopen Rough, the UK’s largest storage facility that was shut down in 2017, are coming too late this year.

Assuming Russian supplies remain limited and stocks run out in the winter, supplies across Europe will start from a lower base. While Britain is not directly dependent on Russian gas, shortages in the rest of Europe will still impact UK prices as competition for supplies from elsewhere increases.

Norway supplies about 40 percent of UK gas and the rest of Europe about 25 percent of total demand. There will also be competition with Asia for sea shipments of liquefied natural gas.

In a scenario with limited Russian supply, the most likely way that prices will eventually fall is if demand falls enough, but that would imply a deep recession.

What can the next prime minister do?

Proposals that once seemed daring – such as cutting green taxes or eliminating VAT on utility bills – are increasingly looking like window dressing.

Before the crisis, wholesale costs for gas and electricity accounted for less than half of the bills. The rest consisted of taxes, levies and maintenance costs of pipelines and networks. By April, wholesale costs are likely to exceed 80 percent.

This leaves the next prime minister, be it Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, with some tough decisions. The immediate need is to protect consumers from bills that could exceed £500 a month in April without government intervention. But to do that for all 28 million British households would be eye-wateringly expensive.

Liz Truss, favorite to become the next prime minister, opposes measures such as additional windfall taxes and wants to ‘maximize’ oil and gas production in the North Sea © Rui Vieira/AP



A proposal from Scottish Power under consideration is to cap the typical bill for two years to around £2,000 a year at a cost of £100 billion, which would be financed by government-backed loans to either be repaid through accounts over 10 to 15 years or included in general taxes. If gas prices continue to rise, that estimate would be too low.

Encouraging energy-saving measures would also help, as the price cap is the unit price of energy. That means that lower consumption could lower the annual bill below estimates based on a typical household’s usage. Until now, unlike other European countries, the government has refused to push through energy-saving measures.

Should the government be braver?

Some have proposed more radical solutions, arguing that the UK should go on a “war basis” given the scale of the crisis.

Dale Vince, founder of energy retailer Ecotricity, has proposed reducing the high prices and lowering them at source by limiting the price producers in the British North Sea receive. He claimed it would “solve half the crisis in one fell swoop” as about 50 percent of Britain’s gas supplies are domestic.

The industry would vehemently resist such a move, but in theory, if the price cap was high enough, producers would still be comfortably profitable. In addition, Truss, who is the favorite to become the next prime minister, has said she opposes measures like additional windfall gains and wants to “maximize” North Sea oil and gas production, even though production peaked two decades ago.

The de facto lifting of the de facto ban on land-based shale drilling has also been suggested, but enjoys little public support, including in Tory-leaning rural areas.

Another possibility to explore a return to long-term oil-related gas contracts with Norway. Oil is currently trading near $100 a barrel, while gas prices in the UK are close to $360 a barrel of oil equivalent and above $500 a barrel in mainland Europe.

Others have argued that the UK should accelerate plans for the “degassing” of the UK economy, arguing that net-zero targets are no longer just about the environment, but also about the country’s economic resilience.

But that would require massive investment in domestic supply chains, building wind, solar and nuclear power, as well as an overhaul of the UK’s housing stock, as the vast majority of homes are heated by gas. Such a transformation would take many years.