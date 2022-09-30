Why are there so many dog breeds but only a few cat breeds?

Credit: otsphoto, Shutterstock



The World Canine Federation recognizes more than 300 different dog breeds, while the Cat Fanciers’ Association only has 42 different types of dogs in its books. Why the difference?

“My guess would be that dogs are just a lot more useful than cats,” said Gilbert, a professor of paleonomics at the University of Copenhagen.

Before the claws show up, let’s take a closer look at why this is – and what the benefit has to do with how many breeds there are.

All dogs have been domesticated from wolves – a process Gilbert is investigating through genetic studies. Wolves are social animals that live and work together in packs. They also tend to listen to a leader, the so-called alpha dog, a role that humans can replace.

“All of these characteristics mean that dogs can be trained to do so many things that are useful to humans, such as pulling and carrying things, hunting and protecting,” Gilbert added.

Cats, on the other hand, are largely solitary creatures that have an ambivalent relationship with humans at best. “Because they don’t come from a particularly social animal, you can’t get a house cat to do much,” explains Gilbert. “So, while dogs have been bred to perform a variety of tasks, cats have been bred largely for looks — as a result, there are more dog breeds than cat breeds.”

The case of the wild kitten

To emphasize the importance of this predisposition to socialization, one need only look at the case of the wild kitten. As Gilbert explains, if a cat runs off, becomes feral and gives birth to kittens, and those kittens don’t get human contact in the first few weeks, they’re almost indomitable. An adopted mutt, on the other hand, will bond with its human owners and can be domesticated.

“You can only change behavior if there is a standing behavior to build on,” notes Gilbert. “Although cats are great hunters, you can’t breed a cat to hunt on command because that behavior was never there.”

In other words, cats are fundamentally resistant to performing the wide range of functions often associated with domestication.

What does puppy love have to do with it

Of course there are exceptions to the dogs being more useful rule. While there are no working cat breeds, not every dog ​​is bred to work: Obviously some were bred purely for nothing more than to shower their human owners with love and affection (we’re looking at you, pugs).

“We tend to forget that dogs were originally bred purely for function, that we only started selecting for appearance in the last 100 years,” notes Gilbert.

But that doesn’t mean dogs are no longer bred for purpose. Guide dogs, comfort dogs for post-traumatic stress disorder, and airport sniffer dogs are just a few examples. “These are new tasks that involve dogs—not cats, mind you,” Gilbert concludes. “This shows once again why canines are more useful than their feline counterparts and why we have more dog breeds than cat breeds because of it.”

Beloved dog breeds are just as prone to bite as they are forbidden ones. Here’s How To Stop Them