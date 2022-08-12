Why are op shops so expensive? Australian woman calls out charity stores for rising costs

<!–

An Australian retailer is shocked by the exorbitant prices of second-hand items at her local thrift store.

Melbourne saver Jaclyn called on shops to sell cheap second-hand clothes at ‘ridiculous’ prices in a now viral TikTok video.

She said Australian charities are “losing their excitement” and that paying an “arm and leg” for second-hand clothes will encourage people to turn to fast fashion retailers such as Kmart.

“Has anyone else gotten over the Australian thrift store prices these days and how they just charge for everything and pay a leg?” she asked in the clip.

“I used to love the thrill of the hunt and finding a really special piece at a bargain price, but now it seems like it’s getting a little impossible to do that.”

Jaclyn rummaged through the racks at her local Savers, showing off items from cheap fast fashion brands like Shein and Zara for a whopping $60.

“I think thrift stores need to step back and remember what they are. They’re not vintage stores, these pieces were all donated to them,” she said.

“I think if I’m going to spend this kind of money, I might as well go to a real vintage store where someone took the time to pick out and put together a very special collection of clothing.”

Jaclyn’s video has been viewed more than 40,900 times, and many in the commentary from both Australia and around the world shared her complaint about thrift store price increases.

“This is a major reason people are turning to fast fashion instead of thrift stores because it’s cheaper to go and buy half,” said one shopper.

‘Oh yes! I’ll be over it in no time… I’m not paying $90 for something second-hand and donated,” wrote another.

‘The US is doing this to! Goodwill is asking $9.99 for a $5 Walmart shirt,” a third replied.

I feel the same… Especially with food and petrol, so that expensive people have a hard time and need help with clothes and furniture’, agrees a fourth.

Poll Do you think that the prices of thrift stores have become too high?

Jaclyn posted a follow-up video explaining that she grew up shopping at charity stores and was bullied at school for wearing discarded clothes.

She said that although she is now “lucky” and in a “privileged position” to be able to buy new clothes and household items, she still shops second-hand to reduce her impact on the planet.

“These stores and thrift stores are trying to encourage sustainable, recycled clothing, but if they keep raising their prices, it will only force people to go to stores like Kmart and buy cheap fast fashion, which is the opposite of what they are promoting.” ,’ ‘ she said.

Jaclyn said second-hand clothing “promotes individuality” and discussed the impact fashion influencers and vintage stores can have on rising prices in on-shops.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments about how influencers and vintage resellers are responsible for the prices so high and while that may be true for the price, I don’t think they are to blame,” she said.

‘I actually think it should be encouraged that people talk about buying second-hand and encourage others to do so. It will generally reduce the amount of fast fashion that is bought, resulting in less waste being landfilled.’