Why are larger animals more energy efficient? A new answer to an age-old biological puzzle

When you think of “unraveling the mysteries of the universe,” you probably think of physics: astronomers peering through telescopes at distant galaxies, or researchers smashing particles to smithereens at the Large Hadron Collider.

When biologists try to unravel deep mysteries of life, we too tend to turn to physics. But our new research, published in Scienceshows that physics doesn’t always have the answers to questions about biology.

For centuries, scientists have wondered why large animals consume less energy and need less food than small ones, kilo for kilo. Why should a small shrew consume as much as? three times his body weight in food per daywhile a huge baleen whale can survive on a daily diet of just 5-30% of his body weight in krill?

While previous attempts to explain this relationship have been based on physics and geometry, we believe the real answer is evolutionary. This relationship is what maximizes an animal’s ability to produce offspring.

To what extent do physical limitations determine life?

The earliest explanation for the disproportionate relationship between metabolism and size was proposed nearly 200 years ago.

In 1837, the French scientists Pierre Sarrus and Jean-François Rameaux argued energy metabolism should scale with surface area, rather than body mass or volume. This is because metabolism produces heat, and the amount of heat an animal can dissipate depends on its surface area.

In the 185 years since the presentation of Sarrus and Rameaux, numerous alternative explanations for the observed scaling of metabolism have been proposed.

Perhaps the most famous of these was published by American researchers Geoff West, Jim Brown and Brian Enquist in 1997. They proposed a model that describes the physical transport of essential materials through networks of branching tubes, such as the circulatory system.

They argued that their model “provides a theoretical, mechanistic basis for understanding the central role of body size in all aspects of biology.”

These two models are philosophically similar. Like numerous other approaches put forward over the past centurythey try to explain biological patterns by evoking physical and geometric constraints.

Evolution finds a way

Living organisms cannot defy the laws of physics. Yet evolution has proved remarkably good at finding ways to overcome physical and geometric limitations.

In our new study, we decided to look at what happened to the relationship between metabolism and size when we ignored physical and geometric constraints like these.

So we developed a mathematical model of how animals use energy throughout their lives. In our model, animals expend energy on growth early in life and then increasingly on reproduction in adulthood.

We used the model to determine which characteristics of animals lead to the greatest amount of reproduction during their lifetime – after all, from an evolutionary point of view, reproduction is the most important game.

We found that the animals that are predicted to be the most successful at reproducing are those that exhibit exactly the kind of disproportionate scaling of metabolism to the size we see in real life!

This finding suggests that disproportionate metabolic scaling is not an inevitable consequence of physical or geometric constraints. Instead, natural selection produces this shell because it is beneficial for lifelong reproduction.

The unexplored wilderness

In the famous words by the Russian-American evolutionary biologist Theodosius Dobzhansky, “it makes no sense in biology except in the light of evolution.”

Our finding that disproportionate scaling of metabolism can occur even without physical limitations suggests that we looked in the wrong place for explanations.

Physical limitations are perhaps less often the main drivers of biological patterns than was thought. The possibilities for evolution are wider than we realize.

Why have we been so willing in the past to invoke physical limitations to explain biology? Perhaps because we are more comfortable in the safe refuge of seemingly universal physical explanations than in the relatively unexplored biological wilderness of evolutionary explanations.

