Why are audiences obsessed with stories about liars, grifters and cheats?

True crime documentaries and dramatized versions of stories ripped from headlines, such as Netflix’s Inventing Anna, have increasingly focused on stories of liars, con artists and con artists. Northeast experts say the trend stems from a post-postmodern moment. Credit: Netflix



Lately, it seems like people can’t get enough of a good lie. From true crime documentaries about the fraudulent Fyre Festival or dating apps cheating the Tinder Swindler to “Inventing Anna,” Shondaland’s dramatization of con artist Anna Sorokin, these tales of liars, scammers and cheaters are almost ubiquitous.

But stories of cheating have been around since people first started telling stories around the campfire, so why have these movies and TV shows become so popular lately?

To some extent, these stories are an extension of the true crime wave, says Laurel Ahnert, assistant professor of media and screen studies at Northeastern. What is successful will continue to be successful as producers profit from what people consume. But that doesn’t exactly explain why people are so fond of fraudulent fiction.

Ahnert says these stories probably strike a chord with the public because they speak of a “post-postmodern” problem: what is the truth in a world full of lies?

“Lies can be just as impactful as the truth, and I think it registers a broader general fear about what happens after postmodernism,” Ahnert says. “It’s still an attachment to the truth and a strong desire for truth, and I think what these shows and movies are registering is a desire for ‘There must be truth somewhere. Expose the liar and find out to some extent the truth .’ “

At a time when many Republican politicians still believe that former President Donald Trump’s “big lieand misinformation is spreading like wildfire online, there is a perverse appeal in stories that focus on the liar. As with the broader genre of true crime, Ahnert says, there’s a “weird ambiguity” in what these movies and TV shows give viewers, especially women, who are part of the majority of true crime consumers.

“We’re in a world where everything is mediated and people want their fears confirmed and acknowledged: that the world is far less trustworthy than it looks like someone could catfish them,” Ahnert says. “It’s both acknowledging and amplifying those fears.”

William Sharp, an associate professor of psychology at Northeastern, argues that these stories can also be a form of wish-fulfillment for viewers, some of which are by design. Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” makes the central character, a Russian-born con artist who fools New York City’s elite into thinking she’s a wealthy German heiress, into something of a Robin Hood figure. Despite Anna’s nationality, it’s a very American story about a self-made pusher and underdog who, like many of these stories, is easy to believe, Sharp says.

“Television…or movies help us let go a little bit,” Sharp says. “We identify with the on-screen characters, so when on-screen characters get away with things, it’s almost like we did.”

By looking at characters who lie, cheat, and steal, Sharp says we as viewers can distance ourselves from the behavior while also recognizing that — maybe, just maybe — we’d like to do it too. It’s an example of psychological gymnastics.

“What is it that we deny our own nature by labeling and naming the problem there?” says Sharp. “… Really what [we] means is, “I wish I was that person,” but it comes out like, “I’m not that person. I’m not that.’ That’s a psychological turnaround.”

But perhaps the appeal of these stories goes even deeper than that. It turns out that lying may be in our genes, says Don Fallis, a professor of philosophy and computer science.

Fallis points to the Machiavellian intelligence hypothesis, a still-discussed concept in primatology, which holds that the reason humans evolved the way they did was through social involvement and primitive forms of Machiavellian plans. Early humans evolved into social groups, requiring more advanced social cognition to navigate. Those who worked their way up the social ladder had a higher chance of reproductive success, which is where lying comes into play.

“In those kinds of situations, you start to develop motivations to keep other members of your group in the dark about what you did or didn’t do,” Fallis says. “Then you develop means to detect when other people in the group are not what they appear to be. The Machiavellian hypothesis is essentially that this situation promotes this arms race to get better at cheating and getting better at detecting cheating. “

The hypothesis is far from a “recorded story,” Fallis admits. But whether we’re looking at the complex deceitful duels in Game of Thrones or the real downsides of the Tinder Swindler, Fallis says it’s hard to deny how naturally appealing these stories are to audiences.

“It’s not just that we’re liars and cheaters, so we’re also interested in reading fiction about liars and cheaters,” Fallis says. “It’s that lying and cheating can be at the heart of why we’re humans in the first place, and it’s certainly an important part of what makes us adults.”

Provided by Northeastern University

