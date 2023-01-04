Why Apple’s most baffling decisions aren’t as crazy as they seem

Apple’s ways can be mysterious. It often makes moves that don’t quite make sense from the outside. Why add USB-C to the low-end iPad but use the old Apple Pencil? Why release an M2 MacBook Air and keep the M1 MacBook Air around? Why continue to sell that 13-inch MacBook Pro that still has the Touch Bar and is in no way similar to other current MacBook models?

From an Apple perspective, these decisions clearly make sense. It is left to us to find out why the company does what it does. (I’ve played this game for years.) Here are a few key reasons why Apple makes decisions that don’t seem to make sense on the surface.

Profit discipline

There’s a reason why Apple is one of the most profitable companies in existence: it’s always been incredibly disciplined when it comes to making big profits on everything it sells. This commitment means that while Apple could no doubt lower the prices of some of its products or introduce products and lower price points…that won’t happen. Because then the company would have to cut its traditional earnings, and that’s not something it’s willing to do.

Profit margins also tend to grow over time. The longer a product is on the assembly line, the cheaper it becomes to produce. Parts that were cutting-edge and expensive are becoming widely available and cheap. Efficiency increases. In the absence of a price cut — which you see on older iPhones, but rarely on other products — margins are getting better.

An older but viable product like the M1 MacBook Air allows Apple to offer a cheaper product while still maintaining profit margins. IDG

So when it comes time for a complete product redesign, Apple should commit to losing some profit margin, at least in the beginning. This leads to decisions like releasing an M2 MacBook Air for $1,199, while keeping the M1 version around $999. Apple might have been able to sell the brand new redesigned M2 Air for $999, but that wasn’t an option.

Execution takes time, even for Apple

As Yoda said, “Always moving is the future.” While we can’t see the final state roadmap of any Apple product line, rest assured that Apple can. Apple’s product lines are so varied that they can’t transform every product into a line at a time. Instead, it must patiently move from one product to another, upgrading each in turn until they all reach the desired final state – at which point some products are about to change back to the The next desired final state.

Take the iPad line now. Does it really make sense that the tenth-generation iPad has its FaceTime camera on the long side instead of the short side, while the iPad Pro model introduced at the same time does not? Of course not. It’s a clear sign that Apple is moving that camera, probably on all future iPad models, but it can’t do it all at once.

Let me reiterate that last point: Apple, despite being one of the wealthiest and most successful companies, simply doesn’t have the resources to redesign every product it makes at the same time. The designers and engineers have to guide countless products through their design phase. It takes time.

The 2022 iPad is a sign of things to come to the iPad line. Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Even Apple needs to listen to the market

Despite all of Apple’s fierce independence and trust, the company cannot make a successful product on its own. If no one buys a product, no matter how smart and sophisticated it is, it will fail.

I know it seems obvious to say that the relationship between Apple and the potential buyer of Apple’s products is vital. But it’s so easy to think that Apple is above the fray, designing cars while the world demands faster horses, and when its products come down from the clouds, we’re just lucky to live on the same planet.

Apple makes a lot of weird decisions, not because it thinks they are good decisions, but because it knows it must provide what the buyers demand of its products. Take the survival of the $999 M1 MacBook Air or the $299 9th Gen iPad (for education buyers). Those prices exist because Apple feels there’s a segment of the market that just doesn’t want to buy a more expensive laptop or tablet. If education buyers draw a line in the sand at $300, then Apple will keep its older, not-so-good iPad because it knows it can’t lower the price of the new iPad (profit margins must be maintained!), and it wants that revenue not lose.

Or consider the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. In the wake of that product’s announcement in June, many people were baffled. Why was such an obviously old-fashioned technical product updated? The answer is undoubtedly that many companies will not buy MacBook Airs because they are “consumer laptops.” But the newfangled MacBook Pro models start at $2,000 (margin!), which is a non-starter for many of those same companies. In the end, Apple swallowed its pride and kept the Touch Bar because it didn’t want to lose those sales.

The M2 13-inch MacBook Pro seems like a maverick in Apple’s MacBook range, but it does serve a purpose. Foundry

Technical problems

The most invisible reason why Apple does things we don’t expect is technical glitches and delays. This is rarely reported outside of Apple, and since Apple never really pre-announces a product, no one can argue that Apple has been delayed. In rare cases, like when Apple claimed the Apple Silicon transition would be over in two years, we see some evidence that things are moving slower than the company expected.

But these things happen all the time. Chips get delayed. Close assembly plans. Components intended for one model are not available or too expensive (profit margin!), so the specs have to be adjusted. Even Apple can’t manipulate reality, but it won’t admit it unless it absolutely has to.