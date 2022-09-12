Why Apple’s Far Out event was more about the future than the products

New iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods Pro – oh my! It’s never a surprise when an Apple event features updated versions of the company’s products; by now we all know the pattern like clockwork.

But what is still interesting is seeing the hints Apple is dropping in these new devices about the direction these product lines might take in the future. Sometimes those hints are subtle, sometimes they’re anything but.

For my money, the Far Out Apple event falls completely into the latter category. While you might be excused if you think some of the base model products — iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, I’m looking at you — were a little sparse in their new features, those were more than made up for by some bigger leaps on the iPhone 14 Pro. and Apple Watch Ultra. In particular, there were a few features that stood out as foreshadowing where future devices in those families are going (or not).

Island hooray!

Ah, the dynamic island. Yes, the name is ridiculous, but then again, does the name really matter? The iPad name was outright mocked when the tablet debuted, but in over a decade no one has really bothered with it. I’m much more interested in the possibilities of Dynamic Island and what they mean for the future of the iPhone family.

The Dynamic Island takes what was seen as a hindrance and turns it into a useful UI element. Apple

For me, the Dynamic Island is the perfect example of turning a weakness into a strength. In previous versions of the iPhone, Apple worked around the notch, trying to incorporate it into the design, while taking into account the obvious limitations of a large black blob in the center of the screen.

But the island turns that on its head, inviting you to look directly at the cutout by using it as a place to show off content that goes along with everything you do with your phone. In that way, it finally offers a better solution for multitasking than notifications, which quickly became overwhelming and blocked a large part of the screen.

But above all, the Dynamic Island signals to me that this is the future of the iPhone. Apple isn’t going to spend all that time making a major shift to its flagship product’s interface to use it in a single model. I fully expect the entire iPhone 15 line to adopt the same cut-out design and have the Dynamic Island front and center, so get used to it.

Light, look, action!

Like the iPhone 14 Pro line, the Apple Watch Ultra is all about pointing to the future of the Apple Watch line in a year when the standard update is a bit blah. No, I don’t expect the Series 9 to take on the bulky styling of this extreme watch, with the oversized crown and flat screen – they seem to me built specifically for this device.

The introduction of the action button could lead to it eventually appearing in all Apple Watch models. Apple

But then my eyes go to that brilliant orange action button. During the keynote, Apple talked about how the button can provide contextual functions, performing a particular task within a particular app, such as starting a workout or dropping a waypoint. This gives quick (and especially non-touch screen) access to a software feature for the first time, enabling interactions that were previously so clunky that they simply wouldn’t have worked. Apple is also taking it to the next level by making the button customizable for the user, such as using it to activate a shortcut. You haven’t been able to specify a user function for hardware control on the watch before, so this is a big deal.

And, as with Dynamic Island, the time and investment in it says it’s not just a one-off for this year’s most expensive Apple Watch. I don’t know if the Series 9 will use the Action button, but I’m adamant that it will make its way to the main Watch model sooner rather than later. This is a feature that simply enhances the watch as a product, just like any additional health sensor.

Attack!

Not every device makes a leap into the future. This week’s AirPods Pro improvements are nice, but they don’t necessarily portend a big shift to the product line — and in one example, they’re strongly tied to the past: The charging case still has a Lightning port instead of USB. c.

That decision doesn’t surprise me: if Apple wants to let it be known that it’s truly embracing USB-C, it will be through its most prominent product, the iPhone. At that point, the writing will be on the wall and it will be the smaller devices (AirPods Pro, the Magic Keyboard, etc.) that need to catch up.

But there was at least a slump in the form of compatibility with the Apple Watch charger. Yes, you can use MagSafe or Qi charging with the most recent version, but this may mean one less cable or charger to carry around. Personally, I’m more interested in using a lanyard attachment — now there’s something I didn’t think Apple would do, and something tells me we’ll see it in more AirPods in the future.