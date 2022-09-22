Why Antonio Conte would be mad to leave Tottenham for Juventus

In many eras, a choice to go to Juventus or Tottenham Hotspur was never really much of a debate.

Juve may be the team everyone loves to hate in Italy, but their global presence in the game is at its best and there is an almost endless list of world-renowned legends who have either played for or managed the Turin giants – Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Michel Platini to name just three across different eras.

Juventus have 36 league titles, and two Champions League successes to fall back on too – just in case you need silverware to back up their pedigree.

Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, who he left as manager after a successful spell in 2014 after winning the Serie A title in three consecutive seasons

Conte is also a club legend at the Italian side, where he played between 1991 and 2004

Tottenham are of course also a big club in their own right, but two league titles, a pair of UEFA Cups and a European Cup Winner’s Cup are the best in their rather dusty trophy cabinet – we’re not comparing like that here. Deciding where to turn and further your career as a professional should be a fairly simple choice.

For Antonio Conte, one could argue that it is even easier. A proud Italian being offered a potential return to the Allianz Stadium, where he has won Serie A eight times as a player and manager and the Champions League during his days in their midfield, should hardly require a moment’s thought to weigh up his options.

Conte has recently been linked with a return to Juventus, who he left in 2014 after winning Serie A three years in a row to take charge of the Italian national team. He has less than a year to run on his current Spurs deal, so his ties to the north London side are tenuous.

But despite all this, Conte should be livid to leave the project he has underway at Spurs to move back to the Old Lady – who appear to be clearing up a storm of chaos.

Juventus have stumbled in recent seasons and in Max Allegri, another former Turin favorite who returned last year after two years away to try to revive their fortunes, they have come out of the blocks in Serie A.

With seven games played in Serie A, they have won just twice and sit in eighth place – disastrous for Juve – and already seven points off early pacesetters Napoli and Atalanta. In the Champions League, they have lost both of their opening matches.

Juventus have had a disastrous start to the season with just two wins from seven matches

Max Allegri has struggled in his second spell at Juventus after returning last summer

It’s still early in the season, of course, but alarm bells rang at the weekend when they were beaten 1-0 by Monza, who are playing in the Italian top flight for the first time in their history.

While there has been no suggestion that Max Allegri is set to become an early season managerial casualty in Turin, reports in Italy suggest that Conte is ‘open’ to a return from Juventus.

Conte has been back in Turin, the city where his wife and daughter chose to live, relaxing at his home in Liguria before diving back into his Tottenham commitments.

Indeed, part of the lure of returning to his home country would be to spend more time with his family. Being able to spend more time with his family would be a strong draw for the Spurs boss to return home – even if he is enjoying his London home.

Conte has previously said that he has ‘unfinished business’ at the club and is number 1 on the club’s board, which consists of former teammate Pavel Nedved.

Nedved is a great admirer of Conte and has tried to bring him back to Turin. Conte remains popular with the Juve board but will have to mend his relationship with Andrea Agnelli after a controversial incident in which he raised his middle finger to the club president last year.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli (left) got into a heated exchange with Inter manager Antonio Conte (right), telling his former employee to ‘f*** off and shut up’

The Juventus board hopes that Conte and Agnelli can rebuild a previously positive relationship

Conte made the offensive gesture during a Coppa Italia clash while in charge of Juve’s rivals Inter Milan, but escaped punishment following a post-match investigation.

Italian outlet RAI reported that Conte waved his middle finger at Agnelli at half-time, and after the full-time whistle the ecstatic Juve boss ran from his seat towards the Inter bench and was heard shouting: ‘f*** off, shut up * ** hole’.

Agnelli and Conte have had a bitter relationship since Conte decided to leave, but this is a significant hurdle that would have to be overcome if Conte were to return to Juve.

But that is just one of several reasons why a return from Juventus would not be wise.

The squad is nowhere near the standard of the one he left almost ten years ago. The Bianconeri are now an aging side in need of fresh blood, with key stars including Leonardo Bonucci in the final years of their careers.

Conte’s high demands and training sessions are likely to do more harm than good to the existing squad he would be ready to take over. There are still gems in the side who are likely to flourish under Conte’s tutelage, including Filip Kostic and star forward Federico Chiesa.

Conte will have to rebuild Juventus pending a return with few stars available to him outside of Filip Kostic (left) and star forward Federico Chiesa (right)

Conte is also likely to have to take a significant pay cut to join Juventus. He earns around 30 percent more than Allegri and the club’s accounts already look fragile. They would certainly be greatly strained to match his Tottenham wages, which including his backroom team would cost almost £8 million a year – among the most expensive in Europe.

The feeling is that Juventus can no longer guarantee a very high salary budget for the coach and this financial problem would be an insurmountable obstacle to Conte’s return.

He expects the best financial returns as one of the game’s best managers. Juventus would probably be available to negotiate a two-year deal, but they may also have to factor in an even bigger wage demand from Conte, whose financial expectations tend to increase with each team he takes over.

Nor is it just Agnelli that Conte needs to mend with elements of the fan base who also despise him.

The section that hates Conte has grown since he chose to accept a role at Inter. His return to Turin could be plagued by this ‘original sin’ but, as always, it could be overcome with a string of instant wins that would allow Conte to regain the mainstream appeal of Juventus fans.

But it’s not just about what he signs up for, it’s also what he could leave behind.

Conte arrived with much fanfare after arriving at Tottenham Hotspur in November 2021

Conte has since turned the club’s fortunes around and guided them to the Champions League

Conte’s stock was already high in England before he joined Tottenham after winning the Premier League title in dominant fashion with Chelsea in 2017. But Spurs were in crisis when he arrived in November after sacking predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo following a bad start to the season.

By the turn of the year, Conte had drilled his side well to the point of becoming one of the form teams in 2022, rewarding them with a return to the Champions League after a fourth-place finish.

The fact that they did so at the expense of rivals Arsenal made it all the sweeter for supporters who, unlike a section of Juventus fans, are almost unanimous in their admiration for the Italian.

Conte’s side are also clicking at the start of this season, with Spurs enjoying one of their best starts to a Premier League season, sitting third with an impressive 17 points from seven games.

Like the fans, Conte is highly respected by his squad, including stars such as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, and his methods on and off the pitch seem to bring out the best in his stars.

Dejan Kulusevski has already said he is ready to ‘suffer’ Conte’s high demands.

Dejan Kulusevski has hailed Conte as a winner and has praised him for his training methods

‘When I came here, the training here was much more different from Italy – in a very good way.’ he said after his arrival in January.

‘People are running faster, everything is faster to try to make us stronger. So it was very good because that’s what I need – I need my body to feel alive so I can think faster with my head.

‘He has very good training, very good tactics, his staff is fantastic, he works a lot, he explains things, if you don’t understand, he explains them again.

‘Having Conte is just very, very good. He’s a winner and I want to be a winner, so I think I’m on the right side.’

Conte also enjoys a productive relationship with club chairman Daniel Levy, who backed the Italian with a £150m transfer package during the summer, which saw the likes of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and the permanent arrival of defender Cristian Romero join the club.

Conte is also very popular with the Spurs fanbase as he approaches a year at the club

That is not to forget the Italian connections between him and Levy, with former Juventus boss Fabio Paratici as director of football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Swapping all that for what will be pandemonium at the Allianz Stadium with no guaranteed success doesn’t seem like the smartest career move.

Spurs may not have the history of Juventus, but right now they have the edge in almost every area. The choice of Tottenham or Juventus is just not the big debate.