Why Anne's fuss-free NYC trip is a masterclass in modern royalty, according to royal expert

Princess Anne’s unforgettable trip to New York City, for which she flew on a commercial plane and carried her own bags, is a classic example of how her hard work comes across in her public image, a royal expert has claimed.

After the Princess Royal, 72, was pictured carrying her own bags upon arrival at John F Kennedy Airport on Tuesday, commentator Richard Fitzwilliam said her ‘low-key’ approach to her duties was typical of her hard-working style.

During her whirlwind tour of the city, Anne completed four royal engagements in one day – even managing to take the ferry out to Staten Island. According to Mr Fitzwilliam, her commitment to hard work is one of the reasons why she is such a popular member of the royal family.

Princess Anne, 72 (pictured on the Staten Island Ferry on Tuesday) made a low-key visit to New York City earlier this week, carrying out four royal engagements in one day. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam said this example of understated hard work is one of the reasons Anne is a favored member of the royal family

The Princess Royal, often called “the hardest working royal”, was pictured with her own bags as she strolled through John F Kennedy Airport ahead of a busy day

He told FEMAIL: ‘When royalty is seen as just another branch of celebrity, the institution is in trouble.

“However, it is still true that there is a symbiotic relationship between the royals and the press, as the charities they are associated with often need publicity and the carelessness that comes with royal patronage.

“The exception to this is Princess Anne, whose low-key approach, while working extremely hard, has made her one of the most popular royals for many years.

‘An example was her trip to New York this week where, returning from several engagements, she was seen carrying two of her own bags and catching a commercial flight.’

When Anne arrived at the airport, she was dressed in a smart black outfit, with black tailored trousers and a dark blazer.

Meanwhile, she wrapped up the chilly New York weather with a chunky polo shirt.

The mother-of-two added a pop of color to her outfit with a white and black scarf that she wore around her neck.

The understated royal was seen carrying a number of her own bags for the outing, including a handbag and a large green backpack bag.

After arriving at John F Kennedy Airport on Tuesday, the Princess Royal was met by His Majesty’s Consul General for New York, Mrs Emma Wade-Smith, and was later guest of honor at a gala dinner for the English-speaking Union at the Cosmopolitan Association.

Arriving at the airport, the Princess Royal was dressed in a smart black outfit with black tailored trousers and a dark blazer

Before attending the dinner, Anne, who is honorary chair of the Campaign for Illuminating Future Generations, also took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry to attend the National Lighthouse Museum and then attended a reception at the Battery View.

The Princess Royal then attended His Majesty’s Consul General’s Residence in New York to present honours, before jetting off to the gala dinner hosted by the Gordonstoun American Foundation at the Racquet and Tennis Club on Park Avenue, where she took part in her role as Patron of the Campaign for Gordonstoun.

Sir. Fitzwilliam said: ‘[The Princess Royal’s] devotion to her job is illustrated by the number of engagements she performs annually.

‘In 2021 she performed 387, two more than Charles and more than any other royal. Her style is down to earth and she began her work for Save the Children in 1970, the same year as Charles’ first speech on the environment, his campaign is far better known and more widespread.

‘She is not pushy and just gets on with the job with a minimum of publicity but maximum commitment. Her decision not to give her children royal titles was also undoubtedly correct. It’s her way and she’s earned universal respect for it.’

Anne’s trip to New York made her the first royal to visit the US since Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020.