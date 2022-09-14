Why an overwhelming majority of Australians want to REMAIN under the Monarchy

An increasing majority of Australians want to remain under the British monarchy after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, new data from Roy Morgan shows.

The data comes as young members of the Australian Monarchist League posted a lengthy video after her death, sharing their hopes for the Royals to continue as Australia’s head.

“Like all Australians, I join them in the devastation caused by Her Majesty’s passing. She has served us extremely well, visiting our country 16 times,” said one young male.

“She reigns in Australia as long as my family is in this country, we came here in the 1950s. She is the only Monarch my grandmother has known, the only Monarch my mother has known, and the only Monarch I have known.”

A female member added: “Something we can take heart in are the values ​​that inspired our beloved Queen and continue to animate her children and grandchildren.

She leaves a legacy that will never be extinguished and will never fade, and will continue to burn for generations through our tried and tested constitutional monarchy that binds us all together.

Roy Morgan found that 60 percent of Aussies believe the country should remain under the rule of the royal family through an SMS poll conducted Monday, after Charles was sworn in as king.

The survey found that support for the monarchy has increased by five percent since November 2012.

(pictured in 2000 in Sydney)

The poll, which surveyed 1,012 Australians, found support for the republic campaign waned after the Queen’s death.

There has been a wave of prominent figures promoting the country’s secession from the monarchy, but the lack of a clear plan has stifled public support.

In the Roy Morgan survey, people were asked whether they wanted to remain under the monarchy or with an “president-elect” in a republic, a wording that may have influenced the vote.

Nearly two-thirds of women voted 66 percent to stay with the Royals.

Men saw a more even distribution, with a small 54 percent majority favoring the monarchy.

Age groups saw the greatest disparity, with 52 percent of Aussies under 35 wanting to remain in the current system.

That figure rises among Australians between the ages of 35 and 49, with 58 percent preferring the monarchy, and a whopping 67 percent of people between the ages of 50 and 64.

(pictured in Australia in 2012)

Roy Morgan continued the poll with a message asking people to explain their vote, with the majority saying there was no apparent reason to change.

“Why change what we have when it works?” replied one person.

Many believed the monarchy brought stable government, and one Aussie polled added ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’.

The consensus among participants was that becoming a republic could lead to more power for untrustworthy politicians, and did not want the country to end up like the United States.

As for those voting to become a republic, the overwhelming argument was that Australia deserves a head of state of its own.

People said that the monarchy represented an outdated system that was no longer necessary for the modern shape of the country.

Some added that it brought back painful memories of the nation’s colonization, a period when Indigenous Australians were abused.

(Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge in Australia in 2014)

Michele Levine, CEO of Roy Morgan, said the data shows support has only grown since the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Australians have expressed confidence in the new head of state, King Charles III, with a 60% majority saying Australia should remain a monarchy, up 5% points from November 2012, while just 40% say Australia should remain a republic. become. with an elected president,” she said.

‘Support to remain as a monarchy is much greater among women (66% in favour) than among men (54%) and strongest among older age groups with more than two-thirds of 50-64 year-olds (67%) and nearly as many 65 + (61%) to remain as a monarchy.

“While the results show an increase in support for the monarchy from nearly a decade ago, just over a decade ago, at the Queen’s former Diamond Jubilee in June 2012, an even greater majority of 62% of the Australians favor to remain as monarchy.

A look at past results on this question shows that since November 2010, more Australians are in favor of remaining as a monarchy than of consistently becoming a republic. Before that, there was a consistent majority in favor of becoming a republic from 1994-2008.”

Ms. Levine referred to Aussies’ concerns that the country could become a loser in America’s polluted political system.

“The current monarchy-based system has brought Australia decades of stability and stable government.” In addition to these themes, those who expressed their distrust of politicians were to bring in a republic, and do we want to end up like the US?” she added.

“Those Australians who advocated change and a republic with a directly elected president said the head of state should be Australian and we should be a fully independent country, as holding on to our colonial history is an insult to early Australians.

“The results of this latest Roy Morgan SMS survey on attitudes to Australia becoming a republic or remaining a monarchy show that despite the death of the popular Queen Elizabeth II last week, a clear majority of Australians are in favor of of maintaining the current system – and that has been consistently the case for more than ten years.’