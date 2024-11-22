Home Australia Why an Australian author has declined $97,000 prize money after winning a prestigious book award
Australia

Why an Australian author has declined $97,000 prize money after winning a prestigious book award

written by Elijah 0 comments
Prominent author Richard Flanagan (pictured) delayed receiving prize money from a prestigious literary prize after criticizing the prize's sponsor.

By STEVE WILLIAMS FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

Published: | Updated:

An Australian author has delayed receiving prize money from a prestigious literary award after criticizing the sponsor.

Noted author Richard Flanagan won the prestigious Baillie Gifford Prize for non-fiction for his novel Question 7 and has delayed accepting the $97,000 prize.

The award was announced on Tuesday night in London, but Flanagan did not accept the award in person as he is currently on a wilderness trip to Tasmania.

In a pre-recorded acceptance speech, Flanagan announced that he will postpone accepting the prize money until the sponsor, UK-based investment management firm Baillie Gifford, commits to increasing its investments in renewable energy and presents a plan clear to reduce their investments in fossil fuels.

“On that day I will be grateful not only for this generous gift, but also for knowing that by coming together in good faith, with respect and goodwill, it is still possible to improve this world,” Mr. Flanagan said.

“As each of us is guilty, so each of us has a responsibility to act: a writer, a fund manager.”

He added that his soul would be troubled if he did not draw attention to the devastating impact of the climate crisis in his own country.

Noted author Richard Flanagan (pictured) delayed receiving prize money from a prestigious literary prize after criticizing the prize’s sponsor.

Flanagan won the prestigious Baillie Gifford Prize for non-fiction for his novel Question 7 and has delayed accepting the £50,000 ($97,000) prize.

Flanagan won the prestigious Baillie Gifford Prize for non-fiction for his novel Question 7 and has delayed accepting the £50,000 ($97,000) prize.

Flanagan said the guardian: ‘I don’t see Baillie Gifford as the enemy.

‘I think your support for literature has been well-intentioned. “It is an offer to come together and remind each other what is possible.”

He said he is not taking a stance from a position of moral superiority.

“Because we are all complicit: I fly on airplanes, I drive a car, I live surrounded by plastic and I think these issues are extraordinarily complex,” Flanagan explained.

“But I can’t write a book like Question 7, which is partly about the climate catastrophe, about the destruction and disappearance of the world I love, and not mention it and act on it.”

1732250543 729 Why an Australian author has declined 97000 prize money after winning

“But I can’t write a book like Question 7, which is partly about the climate catastrophe, about the destruction and disappearance of the world I love, and not mention it and act on it,” Richard Flanagan (pictured). ) saying.

Baillie Gifford has sponsored the award since 2016, but has recently faced criticism for investing in companies linked to Israel and in fossil fuels.

Following protests earlier this year, Baillie Gifford withdrew sponsorship from nine literary festivals in the UK, including the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Flanagan’s novels have received numerous honors and are published in 42 countries.

It won the prestigious Man Booker Prize in 2014.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Does your partner think you’re bad in bed? Our sex expert reveals...

Why Aussie shoppers have named this bizarre $13 item from Bunnings a...

Why a convicted murderer could soon be set free almost 40 years...

Richard Marles’ chief of staff Jo Tarnawsky launches legal action over claims...

He’s packed his sootcase! Barron Trump returns to Florida for Thanksgiving break...

Aussie recruiter reveals the brutal truth about WFH – and what you...

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com