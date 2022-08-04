Why American Conservatives Love Viktor Orban

Those moves have led many analysts to see him as a sort of postmodern dictator — not completely autocratic, but far from democratic. And Russian hawks are alarmed by how Hungary has accommodated Russia’s geopolitical strategy, such as in Orban’s decision to distance Hungary from US and European support for Ukraine following Putin’s invasion this winter.

But recently, Orban has moved beyond his dictator-curious approach to openly embracing the kind of ethnonationalism Europe’s elites have been trying to eradicate since World War II. In July, in an incendiary speech in Romania, he denounced immigration from beyond Europe’s existing borders, saying it was an attempt to impose a “mixed” society on Hungary.

“This is why we fought at Nandorfehervar/Belgrade, this is why we stopped the Turks at Vienna, and – if I’m not mistaken – this is why, in even older times, the French stopped the Arabs at Poitiers,” said Orban, a reference to long forgotten historical battles between the Habsburg dynasty and the Ottoman Empire, and between the Franks and the Umayyad Caliphate in 732.

He also seemed to shed light on the use of gas chambers by the Nazis during the Holocaust, joking during a discussion of Germany’s plans to reduce natural gas imports from Russia: “The past shows us German know-how about that. “