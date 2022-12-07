Why almost 4000 Australians are now living with undiagnosed cancer

<!–

Thousands of Victorians may be living with undiagnosed cancer following Covid lockdowns, a report released Thursday by the Victorian Cancer Registry found.

The report, Cancer in Victoria: 2021, showed that there were 4.3 percent fewer cancers detected in 2021 than would be detected overall based on historical trends

That correlated with a whopping 3,864 Victorians living with undiagnosed cancers following a 7 percent reduction in diagnoses by 2020.

The report estimated that there was a shortfall of 846 cases of colon cancer, 827 cases of melanoma, 644 cases of blood cancer, 395 cases of breast cancer and 254 cases of lung cancer.

The five most common cancers in Victoria are prostate, breast, colon and lung cancer and melanoma, which accounted for three-quarters of missed diagnoses, according to the report.

The report looked at data from every Victorian hospital and pathology laboratory in making its findings.

Victorian Cancer Registry director Sue Evans said Victorians in particular seemed to have unusual skin lesions or birthmarks and noted that melanoma diagnoses dropped significantly.

The latest findings from the Victorian Cancer Registry follow a 7 percent reduction in cancer diagnoses by 2020.

“That’s really a matter of people doing the screening test,” Professor Evans said.

She said the registry couldn’t be sure what led to the reduction in cancer diagnoses, but speculated it was people who didn’t want to strain an already overstretched hospital and GP practice.

She said that while cancer is more common in older people, no demographic group stood out in the VCR’s report, with results evenly across metropolitan and rural areas, age groups and income levels.

But the report included an important silver lining, with research finding that the five-year survival rate after a cancer diagnosis has risen 22 percent over the past 20 years to 71 percent for the first time.