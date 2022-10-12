Why Alberta’s Murder Mystery Is Such an Exciting Reveal on ‘Ghosts’ Season 2

Editor’s Note: The below contains spoilers for Ghosts Season 2.





Ghosts on CBS – a reinvention of the British version of the same name – promises laughs, fun and endearing relationships with the packed (and awesome) cast. follow Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh AmbudkarI) as they wrap up their lives in New York and move into the Woodstone mansion that Sam just inherited from a relative she didn’t know was alive, they arrive with plans to restore the house and turn it into a beautiful bed and breakfast. to make . Unfortunately, a fall down the stairs (and the ensuing two-week coma) leads Sam to develop a new ability: seeing and hearing ghosts. Returning to Woodstone, she is greeted by the many ghosts that have haunted the mansion for decades/centuries: Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Thorfinn (Devan Long), Pete (Richie Moriarty), Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock).

In addition to Sam and Jay’s current journey in the Woodstone, we’re slowly learning more about each of the ghosts as the series, which recently premiered its second season, progresses. And while each of the ghosts has its own interesting and enlightening journey of their life and death (although we have yet to see some of them), none have proved as intriguing and delightful as Alberta’s.

Alberta, a jazz singer who died in the 1920s, claims she was murdered for decades against the other spirits in Woodstone, but no one believed her for her lovingly theatrical personality. When her endearingly unstable superfan Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez Stoll) arrives at the Woodstone as the first guest of the B&B in the first season, sets out to learn more about her and discovers a suitcase containing her old belongings hidden in the attic. Completely and utterly obsessed with Alberta with a tattoo of her face on his body, Todd drinks from her old moonshine bottle and ends up in the hospital, finally revealing the truth: Alberta was murdered with poison. So Alberta’s claims are finally confirmed, and the hunt is on to find out who killed her and what their motive might be.

In the second episode of Season 2, we pick up where we left off regarding Alberta’s past. Now that everyone is sure that Alberta has been poisoned, Sam and Alberta come up with the idea of ​​creating a true podcast based on the life and murder of Alberta. But Sam’s editor requires Todd, the world’s only Alberta expert, to be her co-host on the podcast. When Todd returns to the Woodstone, he has Alberta’s old nightstand in tow. Meanwhile, completely unconscious, Jay stumbles upon a hidden compartment in the table, causing Alberta’s journal to fall out. Thus, the dark story of Alberta’s life finally comes to light.

The night Alberta broke away from the stage background and forced the audience’s attention, she had broken her promise to never be a rat. Alberta betrayed the singer Clara (Mercedes Morris), so she could finally show people what she was made of after so much hard work and determination. It worked, leading to Alberta performing that night (after a near-nausea moment of false modesty), finally getting a chance to prove itself in front of an audience. At first, Alberta worries that this will make her fans turn against her, as one of her strongest beliefs is never to be a rat. When Todd discovers this while reading her journal, he struggles with the truth and Alberta’s concerns begin to come true. But when Alberta reveals her reasons for doing so, everything quickly becomes clear and, as Sam and the other ghosts tell her, only makes everyone love her more. She is recognizable. What’s a better story to tell in the podcast? Betraying Clara may have been Alberta’s breakthrough spotlight, but it’s also a memory that shames her.

The story of Alberta’s life and death shown through the lens of her murder investigation is an incredibly brilliant move by the… Ghosts writers. Even in a comedy, a murder investigation can be fun and keep viewers hooked. But the most amazing aspect of this is how Alberta’s many layers are peeled off and examined in this murder investigation. For example, the result of the revelation of Alberta’s struggle with Clara shows how moral, thoughtful and motivated Alberta is. She fought hard for where she came from in her life, overcoming many obstacles, but never letting them dim her light (or take a blow to her ego), but this one move has haunted her for decades, despite the success that followed.

Creating this captivating mystery surrounding Alberta keeps viewers interested in her, the show, and the lengthy investigation (alongside her captivating and charismatic personality). The two episodes around the life and death of Alberta already stand out for their heart, humor and character analysis. Additionally, the episode ends with the ghosts tripping over a photo of Clara, who they believe was in the Woodstone the night Alberta died. While we haven’t been able to solve the Alberta murder for quite some time, we now have a credible suspect, but this quick dive into its history is fascinating in its own right.

Each ghost has their own exciting life and death stories to follow, but there’s something so exciting about Alberta’s. While there’s no real stake at stake, given the murder happened nearly a century earlier, the promise of discovering what Alberta could have done to get someone to kill her (since no one believes it’s accidental because of the poison) is more intriguing then the identity of the killer. Alberta is such a complex character that it’s really impossible to predict anything about her, which makes the journey of peeling off the layers all the more appealing.

There is already a lot to love Ghostspacked with incredibly likable characters and content, but Alberta and this murder mystery are worth tuning in to alone.

Ghosts Season 2 premieres every Thursday with new episodes on CBS. The first season will be streamed on Paramount+.